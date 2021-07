Don't we all need a feel-good story to make our days a little brighter? This feel-good story is coming straight out of downtown Shreveport. On Sunday, July 18th a couple reported hearing a kitten trapped in a storm drain in the area of the confederate memorial in front of the courthouse. Shreveport Fire Department was called to help rescue the feral kitten trapped in the storm drain. However, after several hours of trying, they were never able to catch the kitten.