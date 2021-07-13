Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Government Of Canada Launches Jobs And Growth Fund To Create Jobs And Foster Economic Activity In Canada's Communities

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

Applications can now be submitted for new fund supporting clean, inclusive recovery and long-term economic growth

STEVENSVILLE, ON, July 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As Canada works to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the vitality of businesses and communities is key to our economic recovery. The Government of Canada has made the commitment to create 1 million jobs. Today's investment aims to support the transition to a green economy, foster an inclusive recovery, enhance competitiveness and create jobs in every corner of the country.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, announced that businesses and organizations across Canada can now submit applications through the new Jobs and Growth Fund.

RDAs now accepting applications

Delivered by Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), the new fund provides $700 million to support a regional response and stimulate economic recovery following the COVID-19 crisis by investing in projects that will help to create jobs over the next three years and beyond. This includes up to $70 million dedicated to businesses created after January 2020 that meet eligibility criteria. By investing in job creators, the fund will help them to future-proof, build resiliency and position businesses for a strong recovery by adopting clean technology, increasing diversity, implementing new digital technologies and strengthening capacity in critical sectors.

Businesses and the organizations that support them can now apply. Applications are being accepted on a continuous intake basis until March 31, 2024, or until funding is fully committed. For more information on eligibility criteria and eligible expenses, or to apply to the Jobs and Growth Fund, reach out to your local RDA.

Through this fund and the recently-announced Canada Community Revitalization Fund, Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative and the Tourism Relief Fund, Canada's RDAs continue to be trusted partners, delivering targeted support for economic recovery across Canada.

Quotes

"By investing in our job creators and the organizations that support them, the Jobs and Growth Fund will help to create quality jobs, pursue inclusive and clean growth opportunities, and empower businesses and communities from coast to coast to coast. Our government has a plan to finish the fight against COVID-19—and ensure a resilient economic recovery that creates good jobs and growth for all Canadians. Today's announcement is an important step forward in getting us there."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"As we move through this pandemic, our government's goal is to ensure a resilient economic recovery that creates jobs and growth. With FedDev Ontario support, businesses and the organizations that support them will be able to prepare for the future by investing in initiatives supporting clean growth, inclusivity and digital adoption across southern Ontario, we will do this by investing in job creators to help them future-proof their businesses, build resiliency and catalyze growth."

- Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

Quick Facts

  • Eligible recipients include businesses (including co-operatives) and business support organizations, such as not-for-profit organizations, community economic development partners and Indigenous-led organizations and/or businesses.
  • Eligible businesses could normally receive interest-free repayable contributions for up to 50 percent of authorized costs. Eligible not-for profit organizations could normally receive non-repayable contributions for up to 90 percent of authorized costs. Indigenous-led organizations and/or businesses may be eligible to receive up to 100 percent of eligible project costs.
  • Since the start of COVID-19, Canada's RDAs have been on the ground providing relief and recovery funding to businesses and organizations to help them weather the effects of the pandemic through the $2-billion Regional Relief and Recovery Fund, preserving more than 125,000 jobs.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mélanie Joly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Economic Activity#The Government Of Canada#The Jobs And Growth Fund#Rda#The Tourism Relief Fund#Canadians#Feddev Ontario#Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
IndustryTimes Union

CSR-in-Action Opens Branch in Canada to Facilitate Access to African Markets - Joins Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. CSR-in-Action Group, one of sub-Saharan Africa’s foremost sustainability strategy consulting outfits, has opened a North American branch in Ontario, Canada, to facilitate access for North American extractive firms seeking a foothold in Africa whilst increasing firm’s global reach. The CSR-in-Action Group is the one-stop partner...
AmericasBusiness Insider

Residents of the Northwest Territories to benefit from improvements to local roads

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted communities across the territories. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of northern communities and strengthen their local economies.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

CAN Fund Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The majority of athletes competing for Canada at the Tokyo Games are CAN Fund recipients. Celebrating the start of the largest sporting event in the world, CAN Fund Founder Jane Roos, CAN Fund COO Conrad Leinemann, CAN Fund Athlete Relations Manager Ali Martincek along with CAN Fund donors representing the many fundraising campaigns joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, Capital Formation, TMX Group, to open the market celebrating the athlete's journey and the impact of investing in Canadian talent.
Trafficgoodmenproject.com

Let’s Reboot Canada’s Infrastructure by Including the Community Sector

When financier Donald Smith pounded in the last spike on the Canadian Pacific Railway on the morning of Nov. 7, 1885, it marked an iconic moment in Canadian history. The transcontinental railway’s construction epitomized the role of infrastructure and government-business partnership in nation-building. But the railway’s completion, while lionized for...
PoliticsBusiness Insider

Government of Canada Invests in More Whitehorse Rental Housing

WHITEHORSE, YT, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to the Government of Canada, residents of Whitehorse will now have access to more rental housing options. Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister...
HealthBusiness Insider

Government of Canada providing additional funding to support essential air services for remote communities in Saskatchewan

OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The global COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for Northern and remote communities which depend on supply chains for the delivery of essential goods and services. As the pandemic evolves, the Government of Canada continues to work with partners, including provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous communities and the air industry, to address the unique needs of these communities.
AmericasBusiness Insider

Government of Canada announces support for University of Victoria to create Centre for Advanced Materials & Related Technology (CAMTEC) BioMedical Core

Funding addresses a unique gap in the life sciences ecosystem by providing specialized equipment that will help life sciences companies in B.C. scale up. VICTORIA, BC, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - British Columbia's life sciences sector has faced substantial equipment and training costs, restricting companies from quickly responding to challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Opportunities exist to improve the health of western Canadians, which is why the Government of Canada is investing in access to critical infrastructure and training in this sector.
AmericasPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Launches Public Consultations On National Quantum Strategy

Strategy will help define future of quantum technologies in Canada. OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Quantum technologies are at the leading edge of science and innovation, both in Canada and worldwide. They will support the growth of key sectors such as computing, communications, health care, transportation logistics, navigation and cybersecurity. Canadian scientists and entrepreneurs are well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities, but they need their government's support as they jostle for position in the global market.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Canada Launches Just Transition Engagement

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada is building a clean energy future that leaves no one behind. The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today launched an engagement process asking Canadians how the Government of Canada can ensure a just and equitable transition to a low-carbon future for workers and their communities.
Societyrealtytimes.com

Addressing the Housing Needs of Canada’s LGBTQ2S+ Community

A recent poll by CIBC says the financial well-being of members of the LGBTQ+ community has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The survey of 1,000 members of the LGBTQ+ community found that one in three had to reduce their expenses because of the economic impact of the pandemic, compared to 25 per cent for the Canadian average. In addition, 20 per cent of the community had received financial aid from the government during the pandemic, compared to 12 per cent for the Canadian average.
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Government of Canada invests $2.6 million to improve alfalfa growth and develop a grassland carbon offset system

SAWYERVILLE, QC, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of over $2.6 million to Canadian Forage and Grassland Association (CFGA) to support three projects that will assess and improve alfalfa growth using artificial intelligence and will develop a Canadian grassland carbon offset system. Alfalfa is a key forage crop producers rely on to capture and fix carbon, return nutrients to the soil and improve soil health.
RetailPosted by
TheConversationCanada

What Canada can learn from Sweden about creating middle-class retail jobs

Grocery-store cashiers and other frontline retail workers have helped get us through the pandemic, but do we value them? Why are retail jobs middle-class in Sweden, but low-wage work in Canada? These were some of the questions I tried to answer over several years of published research on grocery-store workers in different countries. My research has shown that in the late 1970s, Canadian grocery-store jobs were middle-class union jobs. Full-time hours were common, and Canada’s grocery store-workers were well paid by global standards for the industry. Major grocery chains held oligopolies in their respective provinces and had considerable discretion in setting prices, focused...
Cell PhonesBusiness Insider

The Government of Canada Launches Consultation on a Modern Copyright Framework for AI and the Internet of Things

OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring the Copyright Act remains responsive to modern realities and that Canada's copyright framework continues to be effective in fostering innovation and investment as new technologies develop. To do so, Canada's copyright framework should support the changing needs of artists, innovators and consumers in a high-tech world.
AgricultureBusiness Insider

The Government of Canada, provinces and territorial partners invest $8.5 million in Canada's fish and seafood sector

DARTMOUTH, NS, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's high quality, sustainable fish and seafood products are known worldwide. Canada, the provinces and territories are expanding markets, building on our country's strong international brand and growing trade opportunities. Today, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Bernadette...

Comments / 0

Community Policy