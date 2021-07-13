Propylene Glycol Sourcing And Procurement Report By Top Spending Regions And Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

SpendEdge's procurement report on Propylene Glycol market identifies Dow Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND Co., SK HOLDINGS CO. LTD., DuPont de Nemours Inc., BASF SE, Adeka Corp., AGC Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, and Lanxess Group among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market. The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for the Propylene Glycol sourcing strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major market threats for Propylene Glycol Market? The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

Find more detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Propylene Glycol Market:

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Propylene Glycol that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?

Favorability of the current Propylene Glycol's TCO (total cost of ownership)

Changing price forecasts

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

