Propylene Glycol Sourcing And Procurement Report By Top Spending Regions And Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

SpendEdge's procurement report on Propylene Glycol market identifies Dow Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND Co., SK HOLDINGS CO. LTD., DuPont de Nemours Inc., BASF SE, Adeka Corp., AGC Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, and Lanxess Group among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market. The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for the Propylene Glycol sourcing strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major market threats for Propylene Glycol Market?The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.
  • What is the expected price change in the market?During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 4%-6%.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Dow Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND Co., SK HOLDINGS CO. LTD., DuPont de Nemours Inc., BASF SE, Adeka Corp., AGC Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, and Lanxess Group, are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?Spot pricing model and volume-based pricing model pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.
  • What will be incremental spending in Propylene Glycol?The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 1,091.24 million, during 2021-2025.
  • What is the expected CAGR of the Propylene Glycol Market?The Propylene Glycol will grow at a CAGR of about 3.93% during 2021-2025.

Find more detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Propylene Glycol Market:

Related Reports on Materials Include:

  • Synthetic Resins - Forecast and Analysis : The synthetic resins will grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on quality of the product, pricing, assessment of safety measures, and ability to cater to surges in demand.
  • Plastic Bags and Pouches Sourcing and Procurement Report : The plastic bags and pouches, prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
  • Dyes and Pigments- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report : This report evaluates suppliers based on processing capacity, geographic presence, existence of documented production processes and quality control systems, and production capabilities and product portfolio.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Propylene Glycol that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?
  • Favorability of the current Propylene Glycol's TCO (total cost of ownership)
  • Changing price forecasts
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

ContactsSpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propylene-glycol-sourcing-and-procurement-report-by-top-spending-regions-and-market-price-trends-spendedge-301332478.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

