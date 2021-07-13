Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (YMM) - Get Report American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") from June 19, 2021 through July 12, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 10, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On or about June 22, 2021, FTA sold about 82.5 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in its initial public offering (the "IPO") for $19 per share, raising nearly $1.6 billion in new capital.

On July 5, 2021, FTA reported that the Company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China and that "FTA's Yunmanman apps and Huochebang apps . . . are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period."

On this news, the Company's ADS price declined by $1.27 per ADS, or approximately 6.7%, from $19.02 per ADS on July 2, 2021 to close at $17.75 per ADS on July 6, 2021, which is approximately 6.6% below the IPO price, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FTA ADSs, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006030/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Llp#The U S District Court#Fta#The Company#American#Company#Huochebang#Kirby Mcinerney Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PLL INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Piedmont Lithium Inc.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (" Piedmont" or the "Company") (PLL) - Get Report from March 16, 2018 through July 19, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Exchange Act of 1934.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,441 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

13,283 Shares in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of KemPharm at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NWHM, VNE, ACBI, QTS, STL, GRA; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $9.00 per share in cash. If you are a New Home shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against DiDi Global Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) ("DiDi") that securities lawsuits have been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DiDi: (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with DiDi's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BlueCity Holdings Limited ("BlueCity" or the "Company") (BLCT) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 8, 2020 (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). BlueCity investors have until September 17, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Clover Leaf Capital Closes $138.3M IPO

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOEU) has closed its previously announced initial public offering of some 13,831,230 units at $10 per unit. The move follows the company’s debut on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “CLOEU” on Tuesday, July 20. The transaction also includes 1,331,230 units the Miami-based company...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SRAC INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp., Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case - SRAC, SRACW, SRACU

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has filed a class action seeking to represent purchasers of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) securities during the period between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The Stable Road class action lawsuit charges Stable Road, its sponsor SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, and certain of its executives, along with Momentus Inc. and its former CEO, with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Stable Road class action lawsuit ( Jensen v. Stable Road Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05744) was filed in the Central District of California and is assigned to Judge John F. Walter.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) ("Coinbase" or the "Company"), certain Coinbase directors and officers, and each of the venture capital firms that benefitted from Coinbase's April 2021 direct offering (the "Offering"), alleging violations of §§11, 12(a)(2) and 15 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, 15 U.S.C. §§ 77k, 77l(a)(2), and 77o. If you purchased Coinbase common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Piedmont Lithium (PLL) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Piedmont Lithium Inc. ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (PLL) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Is Investigating Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) On Behalf Of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) - Get Report to determine whether certain Array officers and directors violated the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. Array purports to be one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Piedmont Lithium Inc. ("Piedmont" or "the Company") (PLL) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of BlueCity Holdings Limited ("BlueCity" or the "Company") (BLCT) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws. On December 2, 2020, BlueCity reported its third quarter and fiscal year 2020 results, disclosing, among other results, that the...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against BlueCity Holdings Limited And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against BlueCity Holdings Limited ("BlueCity" or "the Company") (BLCT) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming September 10, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (YMM) - Get Report securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC, SRACW, SRACU) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC, SRACW, SRACU) securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, to recover damages pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company that went public in November 2019.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

YMM ALERT: GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important September 10 Deadline In Securities Class Action - YMM

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) - Get Report pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with FTA's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO") of the important September 10, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy