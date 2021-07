The withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan risks the country being used as base by Islamist extremists to plan and carry out murderous attacks abroad including on Britain, the head of MI5 has warned.Ken McCallum stated that ungoverned spaces can be created in the lawless aftermath of the pull-out allowing terrorist training camps to be set-up , as had happened in the past, and that threat is being taken extremely seriously.Mr McCallum said the security and intelligence agencies were fully aware of the possibility that British Muslims might travel to Afghanistan via Pakistan to go to these training camps and...