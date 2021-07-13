Cancel
Hair Care

Coconut Candy Hair Is Like a Built-In Ring Light

By Elizabeth Loga n
Glamour
Glamour
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Searching for a fresh way to add some highlights to your hair without bleaching your whole head? Look no further than coconut candy hair, the latest lightening trend that’s super flattering and–bonus–looks great in pictures. It’s all about making sure the brightest, blondest pieces of your hair are toward the...

Glamour

Glamour

Redefining fulfillment for women.

New York City, NY
Glamour

Mafalda, Real-Life Royal, Drops Her Skin-Care Routine

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While the phrase music royalty gets tossed around a lot, for singer-songwriter Mafalda, it»s a bit more legit. She’s an actual royal—her title is Princess Mafalda Saxe Cobourg of Bulgaria, but she prefers just Mafalda ( though she’s been know to answer to “the Princess of Pop”).
Hair Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

'Atomic blonde' is the ultra-flattering hair shade for summer, with celebrities like Poppy Delevingne leading the new platinum revolution

While the soft, warm-tones of Old Hollywood Blonde, Sunny Girl Blonde, Undone Blonde and Honey Blonde have dominated the hair colour landscape for blondes over recent months, it seems the imminence of so-called 'Freedom Day' - which was initially slated for June 21st before being postponed to July 19th - is encouraging braver decisions.
RecipesReal Simple

Cantaloupe-Coconut Ice Pops

Servings: — 10 Top of the season summer cantaloupe needs little dressing up, and here it forms the base of frozen ice pops with no sweetener necessary. Just blend, pour into ice pop molds, and then top with a sweet basil-coconut cream to draw out the floral notes of the fruit. A final sprinkle of toasted coconut adds nutty undertones and a touch of crunch. They're strikingly beautiful and surprisingly little work. Shopping tip: For even easier prep, buy pre-cut cantaloupe cubes since those are often made from the ripest fruit.
MakeupPosted by
Glamour

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Exagger-eyes Liner Makes My Eyes Twinkle Like a Disney Princess

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. During the past year TikTok has become my own virtual shopping mall, where each user convinces me I absolutely must buy something in 60 seconds or less. The latest? Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Exagger-eyes liner duo.
RetailGlamour

The Panera ‘Swim Soup’ Collection Is Already Selling Out

There are certain things—cookie-butter lattes, true love, a crumbling 17th-century farm house—that the moment you realize they exist, you have to have them. The Panera Swim Soup is one such thing for me. The chain restaurant, famous for making you wonder if life would be better lived inside a bread bowl, just released a limited-edition swimwear collection. The theme? Broccoli cheddar. The color palette? Neglected pond, with a hint of hungover frog. The vibe? Ugly-hot soup chic.
Skin CareByrdie

This Juvia's Place Bronzer Gave Me Gorgeous, Sun-Kissed Skin

We put the Juvia's Place Bronzed Duo Bronzer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. One product I never want to live without is bronzer. The right bronzer can totally transform my beauty look—adding the perfect amount of warmth and glow to my skin. Juvia’s Place recently dropped their Bronzed Duo Bronzers, a collection of soft matte powders that are designed to complement several skin tones. Since I already own (and love) a few products from the brand, I decided to give this one a try. For my full review and unfiltered thoughts, keep reading below.
Beauty & Fashionmusingsofamuse.com

Bath and Body Works Coconut Candy Apple Fragrance Mist Review

Bath and Body Works Coconut Candy Apple is a new, limited edition Fall 2021 scent that launched in a Fine Fragrance Mist, Shower Gel, and Body Lotion in stores and online. From the Bath and Body Works Fall 2021 Collection I picked up Coconut Candy Apple Fine Fragrance Mist and Lotion as well as Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Fine Fragrance Mist and Body Lotion. Nothing else really grabbed me from some of the new floral scents they launched and I’m fully stocked up on Strawberry Pound Cake and Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte.
Hair CarePosted by
BGR.com

Moda One is just like Dyson’s crazy $400 hair dryer, but it costs half as much today at Amazon

Can a hair dryer really be worth $400 or even $500? Ask anyone who has tried the Dyson Supersonic and the answer will most likely be yes. This incredible modern marvel ranges in price from $400 to $500 depending on the version you choose. It’s packed full of incredible tech that speeds up the drying and styling processes. It also protects your hair from damage in the process. And unlock many fancy hair care products out there, this one actually works. It’s fantastic! The Dyson Supersonic is indeed an incredible hair dryer. But as we said, it’s priced out of reach...
ElectronicsPosted by
CNN

The best ring lights of 2021

Ring lights are exactly what they sound like: strips of LEDs built into a halo-like apparatus. By placing your camera, webcam or smartphone in the center of the ring, you minimize shadows and get flattering light that seems to come from everywhere, without creating shadows, harsh lines or distracting reflections. They’re perfect tools for making you look good on camera.
Hair CareByrdie

How to Trim Natural Hair at Home Like a Professional Stylist

We've all had that moment: You spot a curl out of place, your scissors are in sight, and you can't resist the urge to snip. Whether you're living with a grown-out cut or just thirsty for a change, it can be taxing to call up your stylist whenever you're in need of a simple trim.
Hair CareTelegraph

'I lost my hair 15 years ago – people treated me like I was contagious'

I remember the day I realised my hair was falling out vividly. 15 years ago, I was in the shower in Dubai, where I was on holiday with my partner at the time. After shampooing, I saw that a clump of hair had come out in my hands. At first I dismissed it, but the next morning, when I washed my hair, the same thing happened. I came out of the shower, and saw that my once lovely, dark hair was intertwined between my fingers. My first thought was: “I’m going to have to ring the hotel concierge for a wig.” Things progressed quickly from there; by the time I arrived home, most of the front section of my hair had fallen out. Next to go was my eyebrows and my eyelashes. It looked as if someone had ripped a wax strip off from ear to ear. On the nape of my neck, I also had patches of alopecia the size of 50p pieces.
Hair Carethemanual.com

A Healthy Scalp is the Secret to Good Hair: Best Products for a Healthier Scalp

Dealing with an itchy scalp daily is a problem that never seems to go away … if you don’t nip it in the bud, or the root of the problem. See what we did there? Gone are the days of worrying about excess dandruff, an itchy scalp or all-day discomfort (rather than the silky-smooth comfort we’ll discuss today). The best products for a healthy scalp are more diverse than you could ever imagine, and it doesn’t just have to do with your typical shampoo or conditioner.
MakeupThe Independent

Hot lips: Why pink pouts are trending and how to find your perfect summer shade

With summer in full swing and lockdown restrictions lifting, lipstick has become the make-up must-have of the season. The stats show how strong our need for lippy is, with No7 Beauty Company reporting a 61% increase in sales in the second quarter of 2021, while there has been a massive 731% rise in searches for ‘lipstick’ on the Boots website compared to the same time last year.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

12 Dreamy Scented Hand Lotions That Are Also Good for Your Skin

Scented hand lotions (and face creams, and cleansers...) aren't always skin-friendly. Until recently, many smell-good body products were made with artificial extracts and synthetics that dried out our hands, leaving sensitive skin in a tizzy. On the contrary, not all of the healthiest hand creams smell good. (While natural, organic ingredients feel great, they can smell too natural, if you know what I mean.)
Skin CareIn Style

This Cult-Favorite Cleanser Is Like a Refreshing Green Juice for Your Face

A fun fact from my childhood my mom likes to tell anyone who will listen is that I would request salads over Happy Meals whenever we went to McDonald's. She's never had to bribe me to eat my greens, and my love of veggies has never waned. Maybe that's what first drew me to Youth To The People's best-selling, cult-favorite Superfood Cleanser, which is literally a glass of green juice for your face.
Skin CareIn Style

Shoppers Call This Olivia Palermo-Approved Cleanser the "Skin Doctor"

With celebrities regularly sharing on social media — and sometimes oversharing — what they use for glowing skin, it's easy to get the dirt on what best gets rid of dirt (and makeup, and dead skin cells, and so forth) for your own healthy complexion. This week, former The City star Olivia Palermo posted a photo on Instagram at dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross' office while waiting for a treatment that "keeps skin healthy and maintained." And Palermo doesn't only turn to the doctor for in-office treatments — she relies on the face wash from his skincare line, too.
MakeupPosted by
The Independent

10 best face powders for baking and setting make-up

Nothing’s more disappointing than completing a full face of flawless make-up and watching it slip out of place three hours later.While there’s a range of options for locking your look in place, nothing quite beats a powder.The right formula serves as a protective barrier between make-up and the elements, while also blending out your other products and absorbing excess shine.Sometimes this is easier said than done. While oily complexions want to keep greasy spots at bay, it is possible to over correct the issue, and go from glowy to so matte your skin looks flat.You should take care not to...
Bethesda, MDthemanual.com

Best Products to Treat Your Monstrous Flip-Flop Feet

As we slip into late summer, everything gets a little looser and a little lazier, as vacations, weekend road trips, and backyard barbecues take center stage and the work-a-day life gets a little less consideration. It’s the time of year when lace-up shoes and even slip-on sneakers get kicked off in favor of good old flip-flops. Before we let our feet get practically naked, though, let’s take a few steps to make sure they not only survive flip-flop season, but they can also look great in them all summer long.

