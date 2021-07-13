Coconut Candy Hair Is Like a Built-In Ring Light

I remember the day I realised my hair was falling out vividly. 15 years ago, I was in the shower in Dubai, where I was on holiday with my partner at the time. After shampooing, I saw that a clump of hair had come out in my hands. At first I dismissed it, but the next morning, when I washed my hair, the same thing happened. I came out of the shower, and saw that my once lovely, dark hair was intertwined between my fingers. My first thought was: “I’m going to have to ring the hotel concierge for a wig.” Things progressed quickly from there; by the time I arrived home, most of the front section of my hair had fallen out. Next to go was my eyebrows and my eyelashes. It looked as if someone had ripped a wax strip off from ear to ear. On the nape of my neck, I also had patches of alopecia the size of 50p pieces.