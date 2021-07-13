Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sitel Group® Wins Comparably Award For Best CEOs For Diversity

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

MIAMI, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group® , a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced the company was awarded in the Best CEOs for Diversity category by the 2021 Comparably Awards.

"At Sitel Group, we're committed to providing an exceptional employee experience for all of our 100,000 associates around the globe," said Laurent Uberti, President, CEO & Co-Founder, Sitel Group. "In 2020, we launched MyID, a community where we learn from one another's experiences, enabling us to deliver unique experiences for our customers. We're honored that our efforts have resonated so deeply with our employees and that we continue to provide them with a positive experience each day they come to work. We're thrilled to be included on this list with such esteemed companies and like-minded leaders who are also focused on making their workplaces inclusive and welcoming."

Comparably's Best CEOs for Diversity 2021 list is derived from ratings solely provided by employees of color (non-Caucasian) who anonymously rated their CEOs on Comparably.com over a 12-month period ( June 23, 2020 through June 23, 2021). The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies, large and small.

"This past year shined a vital spotlight on racial inequities," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Our annual Best CEOs for Diversity provides transparency on the chief executives employees of color deem as top-notch. This year's list recognizes an incredible group of leaders, like Laurent Uberti from Sitel Group, who are committed to implementing DE+I in their organizations."

Rankings were determined by the most positive sentiment ratings about the CEO's effectiveness and management style. Additional weight was given to companies with more participation from their employee base, relative to their company size, for statistical significance. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required. For Awards FAQs, please go to www.comparably.com/awards .

For information about Sitel Group, visit www.sitel.com .

About Sitel Group®As a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® empowers brands to build stronger relationships with their customers by creating meaningful connections that boost brand value. Inspired by each brands' unique vision and goals, we ask "what if?" applying our expertise to create innovative solutions that reduce customer effort.

With 100,000 people around the globe - working from home or from one of our CX hubs - we securely connect best-loved brands with their customers over 4.5 million times every day in 50+ languages. Whether digital or voice-based, our solutions deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints.

EXP+™ from Sitel Group is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families: Empower, Engage, Explore and Evolve.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ComparablyComparably is a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site with a mission to provide more transparent and rewarding workplaces. Employees can access salary data and rate their companies, CEOs, and work experiences through the lens of specific demographics including gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. With 10 million ratings from employees at over 60,000 U.S. companies, Comparably has become one of the most used SaaS solutions for employer branding and trusted third party sites for salary and workplace culture data. For more information on Comparably, go to www.comparably.com. For highly-cited workplace culture and compensation studies, including Comparably's annual Workplace Culture Awards, log onto www.comparably.com/blog.

CONTACT: Matthew Jaffe, matt@relativity.ventures, 914-374-5449

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sitel-group-wins-comparably-award-for-best-ceos-for-diversity-301332907.html

SOURCE Sitel Group

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Linkedin#Diversity#Sitel Group#Ceo Co Founder#Myid#Non Caucasian#Comparably Com#Cx#Linkedin#Comparablycomparably#Saas#Matt Relativity Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
BusinessGreat Bend Tribune

Adams Brown ranks as 144th largest firm in the U.S.

For the seventh consecutive year, Adams Brown, Strategic Allies and CPAs, has been recognized as one of the largest 400 accounting firms in the U.S. by INSIDE Public Accounting’s (IPA) annual ranking. The firm rose 19 spots this year to 144, having ranked 163 in 2020 and 165 in 2019....
Lubbock, TXeverythinglubbock.com

TTU Hospitality Services wins Best of Show Award from Food Management

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:. Food Management’s Best Concept Awards program was created to recognize innovation in onsite dining in K-12 schools, colleges, healthcare facilities, business/industry locations and sports/entertainment venues. There are many awards given for different categories and events,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Eighteen Chicago-area companies and business organizations win inaugural Diversity in Business Awards

Eighteen Chicago-area companies and business organizations have been selected as honorees of the inaugural Diversity in Business Awards. The Daily Herald Business Ledger's Diversity in Business Awards recognition will honor businesses that have shown exceptional commitment to promoting practices that advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace, in business leadership and that bolster equality across all areas of diversity, including age, disability, gender, sexual orientation, race and religion.
BusinessWorld Economic Forum

These are the 50 most innovative companies in the world

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) asked 1,600 global innovation professionals to rank the 50 most innovative companies in 2021. The top 10 were tech giants, including Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet. The companies were ranked by Global “Mindshare”, Industry Peer Review, Industry Disruption and Value Creation. Ranked: the Top 50 Most...
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

BASF CEO Martin Brudermuller wins 2021 ICIS CEO of the Year Award

BASF CEO Martin Brudermuller to Receive 2021 ICIS CEO of the Year Award. LONDON and NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 — The ICIS CEO of the Year Award will be presented to Dr. Martin Brudermüller, Chief Executive Officer of BASF, for outstanding achievement as voted on and recognised by his peers in the ICIS Top 40 Power Players.
Businessaithority.com

Whatfix Strengthens Partnership With Microsoft To Improve Digital Adoption

No Code Digital Adoption Platform Launches Full Integration With the Microsoft Dynamic 365 Suite to Improve Digital Adoption and Help Enterprises Unlock Business Potential. Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions (“DAS”), announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules. Through this strategic partnership, enterprises will be able to access Whatfix’s fully integrated, no-code DAP (Digital Adoption Platform) to improve employee onboarding and training, support and change management, while unlocking the full value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable enterprise teams to exceed revenue and growth goals. Whatfix is already a part of the Microsoft ISV Connect program and has developed several integrations for other Microsoft products including Whatfix Assist, a content search and sharing apps for Microsoft Teams.
BusinessPosted by
Daily Herald

Misumi wins second Comparably Award in less than a year

MISUMI, a global supplier of configurable components, is excited to announce once again that they are the recipient of a Comparably Award, this time for having one of the "Best CEOs for Diversity," in 2021. Comparably's annual Best CEOs for Diversity represents the top-ranked CEOs, based solely on anonymous sentiment...
Businessmartechseries.com

Medallia CEO and Leadership Team Recognized with 2021 Comparably Awards

Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced the company received multiple recognitions from the 2021 Comparably Awards. Medallia President and CEO Leslie Stretch was named among the Best CEOs for Women and Best CEOs for Diversity, and Medallia was also listed among the Best Leadership Teams.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Radiology Group, LLC, Wins Atlanta's Best And Brightest Companies 2021

ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radiology Group LLC, an onsite and teleradiology solutions healthcare company, today announced its award by the National Association for Business Resources as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Atlanta. Every year, companies throughout the Atlanta Metropolitan Area compete to be named one of " Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®." Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach can be bestowed this honor.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Elemica Recognized as Having Best CEO for Diversity, Women

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Elemica’s receipt of two Comparably Awards validates the inclusive mindset that not only drives the company’s technology and business model, but also its culture, states a company spokesperson. “We’re in the business of making powerful connections across the supply chain,” Elemica CEO David Muse commented. “But that...
Businessmartechseries.com

SmartBug Media® Picks Up Three New Comparably Awards in Best Career Growth, Leadership Team and CEO’s for Women Categories

Leading Intelligent Inbound® Marketing Agency Ranks 12th for “Best Company Career Growth” and 9th for “Best Company Leadership”. SmartBug Media® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency — earned three more Comparably awards last quarter, ranking No. 9 on the “Best Company Leadership” list and No. 12 on the “Best Company Career Growth” list. In addition, SmartBug’s® CEO Ryan Malone ranked No. 15 on the “Best CEO’s for Women” list. In earning these prestigious awards, which are based on employee sentiment, SmartBug joins some of the world’s largest companies and most recognizable names such as Google, Apple, IBM, Microsoft, Peloton, Adobe, HubSpot, RingCentral and Ford Motor Company. These new recognitions bring SmartBug’s total to 21 Comparably awards earned since 2018.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Semrush Wins the Best SEO Software Suite at Global Search Awards

Semrush, a leading online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform, has been named the Best Global SEO Software Suite by the 2021 Global Search Awards in recognition of Semrush’s game-changing technology tool. The awards recognize companies that impact PPC, SEO and content marketing around the world. Marketing Technology News:MarTech...
Businessmartechseries.com

Nylas Wins Multiple Leadership Awards from Comparably

Nylas, the communications API platform company for business productivity automation, announced the awards for Best CEOs for Diversity, Best Leadership Teams, and Best Career Growth from Comparably, a leading compensation, culture, and career monitoring site in the U.S. This set of awards come on the heels of Nylas being awarded Best CEO and Best Company for Diversity in 2020 from Comparably’s annual Best Places to Work Awards.
BusinessMySanAntonio

LexisNexis CEO Mike Walsh Named Among Best CEOs for Women and Diversity on Comparably

LexisNexis is Honored to Receive Awards Based on Feedback from Women Employees and Employees of Color. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, is proud to have received two awards from Comparably, including Best CEO for Women and Best CEO for Diversity. Mike Walsh has been CEO of LexisNexis Legal & Professional since 2010 and is strongly committed to all facets of Inclusion & Diversity as well as the company’s mission to advance the rule of law around the world. These are the second consecutive awards for both honors, as Mr. Walsh was named Best CEO for Women and Best CEO for Diversity in 2020 on Comparably.
BusinessRegister Citizen

CIENCE CEO John Girard Named 2021 "Best CEOs for Women" by Comparably

DENVER (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. This week, Comparably announced their winners for Best CEOs for Women based on anonymous sentiment ratings from female employees about their CEO over a 12-month period. CIENCE CEO John Girard placed #34 on that list, with a 95%+ approval rating. Given the emphasis on creating...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

5th Kind, Collaborative Media Solutions, Announces Investment Round With HCAP

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based 5th Kind, Inc., creator of collaborative media solutions and digital toolsets for Hollywood's top studios, today announced its first funding round. The investing partnership provided by HCAP Partners will help accelerate the company's growth to support increasing demand for its highly secure digital asset and workflow management platform. Tim Bubnack, HCAP Managing Partner with more than 25 years investing in growth-stage startups and small businesses, is joining 5th Kind's Board of Directors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy