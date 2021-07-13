Sitel Group® Wins Comparably Award For Best CEOs For Diversity

MIAMI, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group® , a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced the company was awarded in the Best CEOs for Diversity category by the 2021 Comparably Awards.

"At Sitel Group, we're committed to providing an exceptional employee experience for all of our 100,000 associates around the globe," said Laurent Uberti, President, CEO & Co-Founder, Sitel Group. "In 2020, we launched MyID, a community where we learn from one another's experiences, enabling us to deliver unique experiences for our customers. We're honored that our efforts have resonated so deeply with our employees and that we continue to provide them with a positive experience each day they come to work. We're thrilled to be included on this list with such esteemed companies and like-minded leaders who are also focused on making their workplaces inclusive and welcoming."

Comparably's Best CEOs for Diversity 2021 list is derived from ratings solely provided by employees of color (non-Caucasian) who anonymously rated their CEOs on Comparably.com over a 12-month period ( June 23, 2020 through June 23, 2021). The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies, large and small.

"This past year shined a vital spotlight on racial inequities," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Our annual Best CEOs for Diversity provides transparency on the chief executives employees of color deem as top-notch. This year's list recognizes an incredible group of leaders, like Laurent Uberti from Sitel Group, who are committed to implementing DE+I in their organizations."

Rankings were determined by the most positive sentiment ratings about the CEO's effectiveness and management style. Additional weight was given to companies with more participation from their employee base, relative to their company size, for statistical significance. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required. For Awards FAQs, please go to www.comparably.com/awards .

About Sitel Group®As a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® empowers brands to build stronger relationships with their customers by creating meaningful connections that boost brand value. Inspired by each brands' unique vision and goals, we ask "what if?" applying our expertise to create innovative solutions that reduce customer effort.

With 100,000 people around the globe - working from home or from one of our CX hubs - we securely connect best-loved brands with their customers over 4.5 million times every day in 50+ languages. Whether digital or voice-based, our solutions deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints.

EXP+™ from Sitel Group is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families: Empower, Engage, Explore and Evolve.

About ComparablyComparably is a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site with a mission to provide more transparent and rewarding workplaces. Employees can access salary data and rate their companies, CEOs, and work experiences through the lens of specific demographics including gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. With 10 million ratings from employees at over 60,000 U.S. companies, Comparably has become one of the most used SaaS solutions for employer branding and trusted third party sites for salary and workplace culture data. For more information on Comparably, go to www.comparably.com. For highly-cited workplace culture and compensation studies, including Comparably's annual Workplace Culture Awards, log onto www.comparably.com/blog.

