Greensboro, NC

Report Ranks Greensboro 6th Best Place To Live In State

By John Hammer
rhinotimes.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaleigh and Durham were rated as the second best place in the country to live according to a ranking by US News & World Report. Boulder, Colorado, was ranked number one. It’s a bit curious that Raleigh and Durham were ranked as one city, and the article adds in Chapel Hill, stating, “Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill are known for their research/technology roots and college rivalries. This tri-city region (known as the Triangle) is luring new residents every day with strong job growth and high quality of life.”

www.rhinotimes.com

