Report Ranks Greensboro 6th Best Place To Live In State

Raleigh and Durham were rated as the second best place in the country to live according to a ranking by US News & World Report. Boulder, Colorado, was ranked number one. It’s a bit curious that Raleigh and Durham were ranked as one city, and the article adds in Chapel Hill, stating, “Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill are known for their research/technology roots and college rivalries. This tri-city region (known as the Triangle) is luring new residents every day with strong job growth and high quality of life.”