Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Strathcona Resources Ltd. Announces Proposed Private Offering Of U.S.$500 Million Of Senior Notes

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

CALGARY, AB, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Strathcona Resources Ltd. (" Strathcona") announced today that it is planning to commence, subject to market and other conditions, a private offering (the " Offering") under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act"), to eligible purchasers, of U.S. $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the " Notes").

Strathcona intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering, if completed, to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and operating facility without cancelling the revolving commitments thereunder and repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its term loan facility.

The offer and sale of the Notes have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any United States state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A and non U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. In Canada, the offer and sale of the Notes have not been qualified for distribution to the public under a prospectus and the Notes will only be offered and sold pursuant to an applicable private placement exemption in certain provinces of Canada. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the Notes or any other security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Strathcona Resources Ltd.

Strathcona is a Calgary-based private, oil-weighted company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Strathcona is 100% owned by its private-equity sponsor, Waterous Energy Fund, and Strathcona employees.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to the proposed Offering and issuance of the Notes, the timing and successful completion of the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. Such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Strathcona in light of its experience and perception of current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to Strathcona's expectations and predictions is subject to market conditions and a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from Strathcona's expectations. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors detailed in the offering documentation prepared and delivered by Strathcona in connection with the Offering.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strathcona-resources-ltd-announces-proposed-private-offering-of-us500-million-of-senior-notes-301332880.html

SOURCE Strathcona Resources Ltd.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Private Placement#Ab#Notes#Waterous Energy Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Intec Announces $30 Million Private Placement Ahead Of Decoy Merger

JERUSALEM, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) - Get Report (" Intec Israel" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intec Parent, Inc. ("Intec US"), entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single, healthcare-focused institutional investor to raise $30 million in a private placement. The private placement is being consummated to satisfy one of the closing conditions of the previously announced reverse merger with Decoy Biosystems, Inc. (the "Decoy Merger").
Businessdallassun.com

Graphite One Announces Investor Relations Agreement and Loan Maturity Extension

Kin Communications Re-engaged as Investor Relation Advisor and Taiga Loan Repayment Date Extended. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ('Graphite One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has continued its engagement with Kin Communications, Inc. ('Kin') under a new investor relations agreement (the 'Agreement'). Under the Agreement, Kin will continue to assist with the investor relations activities of the Company, including coordinating and disseminating new information to the public and to the Company's shareholders, initiate and maintain contact with brokers, investors, prospective investors, brokerage houses, analysts and newsletter writers and keep the Company informed of inquiries or requests made by the general public or regulatory authorities.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Buenaventura Issues Inaugural 144A/Reg S Offering Of US$550 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced the successful issuance of its senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") due 2026 in an aggregate amount of US$550 million. The Notes mature on July 23, 2026 and a coupon rate of 5.500% per annum.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Results Of Unitholder Elections In Privatization Transaction

All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise 1. BROOKFIELD NEWS, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ("BPY") (Nasdaq: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) today announced the results of unitholder elections in Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s ("BAM") acquisition of all of the limited partnership units of BPY (the "transaction").
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Theratechnologies Establishes New At-The-Market Facility

MONTREAL, July 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Theratechnologies Inc. ("Theratechnologies" or the "Company") (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that it has established an at-the-market ("ATM") equity program allowing Theratechnologies to issue and sell up to US $50 million common shares from treasury (the "Common Shares") to the public at the Company's sole discretion and at the prevailing market price. Sales of the Common Shares under the ATM program will be made pursuant to the terms of a sales agreement dated July 23, 2021 with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co (the "Agent"). The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM program, if any, will be determined at the Company's sole discretion, subject to applicable regulatory limitations.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Builders FirstSource Prices Offering Of $1 Billion Of Senior Notes Due 2032

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) - Get Report ("Builders FirstSource" or the "Company") today announced that it has priced an offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of unsecured 4.250% Senior Notes due 2032 (the "Notes"), which represents a $200 million increase in the previously announced size of the offering. The price to investors will be 100.000% of the principal amount of the Notes.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Capital Senior Living Further Strengthens Financial Profile With Strategic Investment From Conversant Capital And Proposed Rights Offering To Raise Up To $152.5 Million

Capital Senior Living Corporation ("Capital Senior Living" or the "Company") (CSU) - Get Report, a leading owner-operator of senior living communities across the United States, today announced plans to raise up to $152.5 million through (a) the private placement of convertible preferred stock to affiliates of Conversant Capital LLC ("Conversant") and (b) a proposed common stock rights offering to its existing stockholders. Conversant will partially backstop the rights offering and will provide an incremental $25 million accordion for future investment, subject to certain conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the private placement and rights offering for working capital, to repay debt and to fund accretive growth projects.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

MMEX Resources Corp. Announces Closing Of $3.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMEX Resources Corp. (OTCPK: MMEX), a development-stage company a development-stage company focusing on planned hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuel projects with carbon capture, today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with a single institutional investor of 3,750,000 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 2,575,500 shares of its common stock, at an effective purchase price of $0.80 per share and associated warrant.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Announces $500M Convertible Notes Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shift4 Payments, Inc. ("Shift4") (NYSE: FOUR), a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the "Notes") in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. Shift4 also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kura Sushi USA Announces Launch Of Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. ("Kura Sushi" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a fast-growing technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. All shares of Class A common stock are being offered by the Company. In connection with the offering, Kura Sushi intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its Class A common stock. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Brickell Biotech Announces $5.0 Million Bought Deal Offering Of Common Stock

BOULDER, Colo., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) ("Brickell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 8,064,517 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $0.62 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the public offering is expected to occur on or about July 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "CLAQU" on July 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, par value $0.0001, one right and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-twentieth (1/20) of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, rights and warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "CLAQ," "CLAQR" and "CLAQW," respectively.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

MMEX Resources Corp. (MMEX) Announces 3.75M Share Direct Offering at $0.8/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MMEX Resources Corp. (OTCPK: MMEX), a development-stage company focusing on planned hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuel projects with carbon capture, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor, for the purchase and sale of 3,750,000 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 2,575,500 shares of its common stock, at an effective purchase price of $0.80 per share and associated warrant, in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 20, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Verastem Oncology Announces Conversion Of Senior Notes Eliminating Substantially All Outstanding Debt

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced that it has converted all of the $28.0 million aggregate principal of the Company's 2020 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2048 (the 2020 Notes) in exchange for approximately 8.6 million shares of the Company's common stock, based on the Company's existing Mandatory Conversion right. This transaction, which eliminates substantially all of the Company's outstanding debt, preserves approximately $31.2 million in cash, including $3.2 million in future interest payments that would have been payable through November 1, 2023.
Businessmartechseries.com

Riskified Ltd. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Riskified Ltd., a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, announced the launch of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 Class A ordinary shares. The offering consists of 17,300,000 Class A ordinary shares offered by Riskified and 200,000 Class A ordinary shares to be sold by one of Riskified’s existing shareholders. Riskified will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling shareholder. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy an additional 2,625,000 Class A ordinary shares from Riskified at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share. Riskified intends to list its Class A ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RSKD”.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Portillo's Announces Confidential Submission Of Draft Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portillo's Hot Dogs, LLC ("Portillo's") today announced that Portillo's, Inc. has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

RA'ANANA, Israel, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd (the "Company"), a specialty medical device company engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 2,909,091 units at a public offering price of $5.51 per unit, each consisting of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share, with an initial exercise price of $5.50 per share. In addition, the Company has granted Aegis Capital Corp. a 45-day option to purchase up to 436,363 additional ordinary shares and/or 436,363 warrants to purchase 436,363 ordinary shares at the public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The underwriter partially exercised its over-allotment option with respect to 436,363 warrants to purchase ordinary shares. At the closing, the Company issued an aggregate of 2,909,091 ordinary shares and 3,345,454 warrants to purchase ordinary shares. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $16 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Ltd. Announces Plans For Rights Offering To Shareholders

Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (Nasdaq: APWC) (the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced that it has filed a Registration Statement on Form F-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a rights offering to holders of its common shares.

Comments / 0

Community Policy