16th Annual 'the Golf Classic' With Malbon Golf, Lacoste, And Lusso Cloud As Presenting Partners

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTER's highly-anticipated annual "The Golf Classic '' returned on Monday, July 12 with its biggest outing yet in celebration of its 16-year anniversary. The event is anchored by two separate partnerships with Los Angeles-based contemporary golf brand, Malbon Golf who has long been credited with a resurgence in the sport. First is a design partnership with Lacoste , recognized as a global leader in the sport and lifestyle apparel category, which featured in its Ode To LA chapter at the Melrose Place retail location. The second is an exclusive capsule collection with comfort footwear company, Lusso Cloud . Attendees came together for another year of networking and competitive golf at the Calabasas Country Club featuring an 18-hole championship-style course equipped with lush fairways and scenic views of the Santa Monica mountains. Plant-based substitute, Beyond Meat provided burgers and brats for the players with refreshing beverages provided by Recover 180, Jiant Hard Kombucha, ready-to-drink wine spritzer, Coastal Spritz, Amstel Light and Boxed Water. Guests were treated to a showcase of highly sought-after collectors cars from automotive platform, Auto Conduct. Additional sponsors supporting VIPs with luxury gift bags included MVMT, SI Tix and Wilson Sporting Goods.

Conceived by one of the countries' premiere experiential marketers, founding creative Zev Norotskyhas curated one of the most highly anticipated lifestyle events in Los Angeles, attracting key influencers, athletes, nightlife notables, celebrities, young creatives, and entertainment industry elite. Norotsky's innovative experiential agency is nationally recognized for its marquee live-event campaigns for clients ranging from AT&T and Paramount Pictures to YSL Beauty and Uber.

"As someone who has long prided themselves on curating the best brand experiences, I could not be more excited to return to live events this summer and personally can't think of a better way to kick off the season than our annual golf classic" says Zev Norotsky.

NOTABLE GUESTS: Cam Akers (LA Rams), Eric Dickerson (Hall of Famer NFL Veteran), Brandon Thomas Lee, Presley Gerber, Sydney Brooke, Diana Ramirez, JR Ramirez, Youtube Star Blake Webber, Tanner Beard, Jesse Metcalfe, Kendra Wilkinson, Stephen Malbon, Jon Buscemi, Shwayze, Sean Malto (Professional Skateboarder), Anna DePalma (Professional Golfer), Derrick Hubbard, Ryan Rottman, James Tupper and Chase McQueen .

For additional information, please follow along @the_golf_classic #TheGolfClassic or contact Johnny Gines: Johnny@enter.works

About LacosteSince the very first polo was created in 1933, Lacoste relies on its authentic sports heritage to spring optimism and elegance on the world thanks to a unique and original lifestyle for women, men and children. At the juncture of sport and fashion, Lacoste frees us up, creates movement in our lives, and liberates our self-expression. In every collection, in every line, Lacoste's timeless elegance is captured through a combination of the creative and the classic. Since its beginnings, the crocodile's aura has grown more powerful with every generation who has worn it, becoming a rallying sign beyond style. Passed from country to country, from one generation to the next, from one friend to another, Lacoste pieces become imbued with an emotional connection that raises them to the status of icons.

The Lacoste elegance - both universal and timeless - brings together a large community, in which everyone respects and recognizes each other's values and differences. LACOSTE is an international brand from MF Brands Group, established in 98 countries, throughout a network of 1100 shops. For further information on LACOSTE https://corporate.lacoste.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/16th-annual-the-golf-classic-with-malbon-golf-lacoste-and-lusso-cloud-as-presenting-partners-301332929.html

SOURCE ENTER WORKS

TheStreet

TheStreet

