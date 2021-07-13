Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Annals Of Family Medicine: Primary Care Can Play An Important Role In Administering COVID-19 Vaccines, Providing Patient Information And Support

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary care physicians can play a key role in helping maintain momentum in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the United States, given their historic role in providing other kinds of vaccinations, according to research conducted by members of the Robert Graham Center for Policy Studies in Family Medicine and Primary Care in Washington D.C.

The article, "Primary Care's Historic Role in Vaccination and Potential Role in COVID-19 Immunization Programs," appears in the current issue of Annals of Family Medicine .

In addition to administering COVID-19 vaccinations, the researchers note that primary care physicians can provide clinical and personal support to counter vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.

"COVID-19 pandemic recovery will require a broad and coordinated effort for infection testing, immunity determination and vaccination," the researchers write. "Previous immunization delivery patterns may reveal important components of a comprehensive and sustainable effort to immunize everyone in the nation."

The team used two information sources to determine where patients had traditionally received non COVID-related vaccinations and by whom. They looked at the number of Medicare Part B Fee-For-Service patients in 2017 and found that primary care physicians provided the largest share of services for vaccinations (46%), followed by mass immunizers (45%), then nurse practitioners/physician assistants (5%).

They also examined records from 2013 to 2017 from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (also known as MEPS), which collects data on the specific health services that Americans use; how frequently they use them; the cost of these services; and how they are paid for, as well as data on the cost, scope and breadth of health insurance held by and available to U.S. workers.

MEPS information showed that primary care physicians provided a majority of clinical visits for vaccination (54%).

"Primary care physicians have played a crucial role in delivery of vaccinations to the U.S. population, including the elderly, between 2012 and 2017," the authors write. "These findings indicate primary care practices may be a crucial element of vaccine counseling and delivery in the upcoming COVID-19 recovery and immunization efforts in the United States."

Primary Care's Historic Role in Vaccination and Potential Role in COVID-19 Immunization Programs Elizabeth Wilkinson, BA, et alThe Robert Graham Center for Policy Studies in Family Medicine and Primary Care, Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annals-of-family-medicine-primary-care-can-play-an-important-role-in-administering-covid-19-vaccines-providing-patient-information-and-support-301332888.html

SOURCE Annals of Family Medicine

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Physicians#Medicare#Annals Of Family Medicine#Covid#Meps#Americans#D C View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthb975.com

U.S. administers 339.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 339,102,867 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 391,248,955 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 338,491,374 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July...
Neenah, WIWBAY Green Bay

ThedaCare to expand access of COVID-19 vaccines to primary care clinics

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - In addition to offering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at three designated vaccine clinics, officials at ThedaCare say they will also begin offering vaccines at certain Primary Care clinics. The vaccine will begin being offered at the following clinics and dates:. ThedaCare Physicians - Appleton North...
Health Servicesbizjournals

Excellence in Health Care: Family Medicine

The WBJ's Excellence in Health Care series this month profiles top family medicine professionals. Filled with “must read” stories, industry news and reporter insights, exclusive interviews with local business leaders, and expanded Top 25 Lists. Exclusive Online Tools. Research the 3+ year digital archive, and People on the Move leads...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Primary care provides clinical guidance, answers about COVID-19 testing, vaccine

Researchers examined the role of primary care physicians and other clinicians in delivering vaccinations in the United States. They used two main datasets to create an in-depth analysis of services delivered to Medicare patients, followed by analysis of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality's 2017 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (MEPS) to determine where patients are getting vaccinated and by whom. In the 2017 Medicare Part B Fee-For-Service, primary care physicians provided the largest share of services for vaccinations (46%), followed by mass immunizers (45%), then nurse practitioners/physician assistants (5%). The MEPS showed that primary care physicians provided a majority of clinical visits for vaccination (54%). Primary care physicians have played a crucial role in vaccination delivery to the U.S. population, including the elderly. They are well positioned to help with administering COVID-19 vaccinations. They are also equipped to provide clinical guidance to help patients interpret results from COVID-19 testing and immunity determinations and can answer vaccine questions.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Almost 70% of Doctors Say COVID-19 Vaccine Rates Would Be Higher If They Could Administer to Their Own Patients, New Survey Shows

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2021-- With variants on the rise and the continued need for vaccinations, a new global survey of physicians finds that many doctors believe that they may be the key to boosting vaccination rates as they are an important source of information, comfort, and reassurance for COVID-19 vaccine-reluctant patients. In Sermo’s most recent COVID-19 Real Time Barometer survey, nearly 70% of physicians said that if they could administer the vaccine to reluctant patients themselves, they believe patients would feel more comfortable about getting vaccinated. Additionally, nearly half of physicians surveyed said that their ability to discuss the benefits of vaccination and answer patient’s questions during appointments could help increase patients’ willingness to get vaccinated.
Health Servicesdocwirenews.com

Patient and Visit Characteristics of Families Accessing Pediatric Urgent Care Telemedicine During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Telemed J E Health. 2021 Jul 15. doi: 10.1089/tmj.2021.0135. Online ahead of print. Background: Telemedicine expansion during the coronavirus pandemic improved health care access for some. However, studies show disparate uptake among marginalized communities, where minority patients experience higher infection rates. We examined changes in pediatric telemedicine utilization as related to social determinants of health and characteristics of families accessing care. Materials and Methods: This IRB-approved study is a retrospective, cross-sectional comparison of completed visits for parent-initiated, urgent care telemedicine services received by a pediatric health care system between January to May 2019 and January to May 2020. Patient and visit characteristics were evaluated by region (Florida or Delaware Valley) and year for age, race, gender, ethnicity, zip code, language, median household income, insurance type, and patient draw. Results: Outcomes varied by region. Pediatric patient visits jumped by 172% in 2020 from the year prior. In Florida, the proportion of Hispanic patients utilizing telemedicine increased, as did patients utilizing government-supported health insurance during the pandemic (ps < 0.05). Practically meaningful, although nonsignificant increases in patient language diversity were found across years in both regions (ps > 0.05). Rural patient utilization remained low (2-5%; ps > 0.05). Discussion: Changes in telemedicine use were observed among pediatric patients in vulnerable populations during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Despite increased utilization among Hispanic and low-income families, access to virtual care remains a challenge among patients residing in rural locales. Conclusion: Researchers, health care providers, and policymakers should examine the implementation of varying mitigation strategies that support equal access and use of virtual health care among an increasingly diverse, post-COVID-19 pediatric patient population.
Health Servicescapecodtimes.com

Nurse practitioners can provide primary care and we need more of them

Health Care reform, whatever its shape going forward, will unquestionably require more primary care providers. But do they have to be doctors? Presently, primary care providers consist of nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and physician specialists in family care, pediatrics, internal medicine, and geriatrics. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research...
Public HealthEurekAlert

COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find link(s) to new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. All coronavirus-related content published in Annals of Internal Medicine is free to the public. A complete collection is available at https://annals.org/aim/pages/coronavirus-content. 1. Currently used SARS-CoV-2 vaccines more than 95% effective in preventing confirmed infection. Free...
Jackson, MSumc.edu

COVID-19 vaccination policy puts patients, families' safety first

In drawing up a new University of Mississippi Medical Center COVID-19 vaccine policy, Dr. LouAnn Woodward and clinical leaders held sacred the safety of patients and families. “The number one reason we are doing this is because we are taking care of the sickest of the sick. We feel strongly that this is the right thing to do,” said Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Everyone deserves quality healthcare: How FQHCs use telehealth to address disparities

Federally Qualified Health Centers provide healthcare services to nearly 30 million patients in the United States, many of whom are low income, use Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program, or are uninsured. Behavioral healthcare is a significant challenge for these vulnerable patient populations; a lack of local providers means many who need mental health services go without.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

41 percent of American nursing home and long-term care workers aren't fully vaccinated

Some of the worst offenders in the fight to contain the "pandemic of the unvaccinated" are actually the nation's nursing home and long-term health care workers, ProPublica reported on Friday. Seven months after vaccines were first made available to medical professionals, only 59 percent "are fully or partially vaccinated — with eight states reporting an average rate of less than half," per Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data.
Public HealthTurnto10.com

Primary care physicians show little interest in offering COVID-19 shots

The Rhode Island Health Department wants to make COVID-19 vaccines available at doctors' offices, but they're finding resistance or little interest from primary care physicians. According to health officials, doctors say there's not a lot of demand from patients and that they don't want to bother with the cumbersome logistics...
Health ServicesWorld Economic Forum

Healthcare delivery: What the rise of telemedicine means for you

The use of telemedicine rose sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the coming years we are likely to see more healthcare delivery that mixes in-person with remote care. Concerns remain over whether remote care might reduce care quality or increase costs. In recent years, telemedicine has been seen as a...
Public HealthProvidence Business News

Many primary care practices in R.I. opting to not offer COVID-19 vaccines

PROVIDENCE – About two-thirds of primary care practices in Rhode Island have either not responded to or declined a request from the R.I. Department of Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines. The physicians have shared a number of reasons, according to members of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee. They include concern...

Comments / 0

Community Policy