Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apty Raises $7.5 Million In Series A Funding

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

FRISCO, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apty Inc., a leading Digital Adoption Platform, today announced that it secured $7.5 million in Series A funding. Apty develops Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) software catering to Enterprises with complex business processes, enabling them to maximize the adoption of software and processes.

"Having just announced $5.2 million of funding in October, we accelerated this round based on Apty's momentum" - Krishna

645 Ventures led the round and was joined by Companyon Ventures and Reformation Partners who each led prior funding rounds for Apty in 2020.

"Having just announced $5.2 million of funding in October, we accelerated this round based on Apty's momentum," said Krishna Dunthoori, Apty's Founder and CEO. "There are plenty of digital adoption tools that can create tooltips and walkthroughs, but they don't really solve the problems large enterprises face. Our focus on business process and the impact of software deployments on business outcomes is driving our success."

Since announcing the company's first outside funding in 2020, Apty has deployed to more than 3 million new users, released new business process tracking and compliance features, and has been recognized as the digital adoption platform momentum leader by G2 for the last two quarters.

"We believe the DAP software market will continue to see rapid growth as enterprises seek to extract more value from their SaaS spend. Apty has built an excellent product that is driving significant value for customers, and we believe the company is well-positioned to become a market leader. We are excited to partner with them as they continue scaling the platform." - Nnamdi Okike, Managing Partner at 645 Ventures.

The funding will fuel Apty's business expansion plans including global enterprise sales, business development and customer success teams, and engineering resources to extend its leadership position in enterprise features.

About Apty

Apty is a SaaS company based in Frisco, Texas. Apty's Digital Adoption Platform offers on-screen guidance, usage analytics, and insights for improving software and process adoption. Apty ranks as a top Digital Adoption Platform on G2 and serves several Fortune 100 Companies.

About 645 Ventures 645 Ventures ( www.645ventures.com) invests in early-stage startups in SaaS, infrastructure software, and consumer technologies, partnering with founders to build growth-stage businesses that reach massive scale. 645 champions outbound value creation by combining operational expertise with an elite network that actively influences portfolio outcomes. 645 is backed by premier institutional LPs such as Princeton University, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and Spelman College, as well as influential business and technology leaders who serve on the boards of companies such as Google, Facebook, Airbnb, Walmart, and American Express.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apty-raises-7-5-million-in-series-a-funding-301332930.html

SOURCE Apty

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Software Companies#Apty Inc#Digital Adoption Platform#Krishna 645 Ventures#Companyon Ventures And#Reformation Partners#Saas#Managing Partner#Www 645ventures Com#Princeton University#Spelman College#Facebook Airbnb#American Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
News Break
Walmart
Related
Businessaithority.com

Oktopost Secures $20 Million In Growth Equity Funding For B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

Funding from Expedition Growth Capital will accelerate product roadmap, expand customer success and grow sales & marketing resources to capitalise on burgeoning demand. Oktopost, the world’s only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Report: Vista Equity Partners could sell Tibco for $7.5B+

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is considering selling data management provider Tibco Software Inc. in a deal that could be worth $7.5 billion or more, CNBC reported today. CNBC attributed the information to multiple people familiar with the matter. The $7.5 billion potential price tag was mentioned by one...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Corporate Spend Management Opens B2B FinTech Floodgates

B2B FinTech continues to thrive with venture capitalists, and this week, a clear winner emerged: corporate spend management. The roundup saw not one, but two nine-figure funding rounds for expense management FinTechs working to boost control over and visibility into business spend at a time of continued volatility in the market.
Marketssiliconangle.com

Paystand raises $50M for blockchain-enabled no fee B2B payments

Paystand Inc., a blockchain-enabled payment network for business, today announced it raised $50 million in Series C funding led by NewView Capital. SoftBank’s Opportunity Fund, King River Capital, Industrious Ventures, and Transform Capital also participated in this funding round. In addition to previous rounds, this brings the company’s total funding to $85 million.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Inside Kyndryl, IBM’s managed infrastructure services spin-off firm

Earlier this year, IBM announced a planned spin-off that will be complete by the end of this year of its Global Technology Services. The spin-off will be called Kyndryl and will specialize in managed infrastructure services. Acting as its own company, the spin-off allows IBM to focus on different priorities...
BusinessInvestmentNews

Goldman spinoff Simon Markets raises $100 million in latest funding round

The financial technology platform, which provides financial advisers with access to alternative investments, saw its valuation top $800 million with the funding round led by WestCap. Simon Markets, a financial technology platform that spun out of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., secured up to $100 million in a financing round led...
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Simfoni Raises $15 Million in Series B Funding to Support Rapid Growth and Expansion of Next-Generation Procurement Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simfoni, the next-generation digital solutions provider for Spend Intelligence and Spend Automation, today announced that it has raised a total of $15 million in Series B funding led by Peakspan Capital. With this funding, Simfoni will significantly expand sales and marketing to meet increasing demand for its analytics-driven, turn-key Spend Automation platform, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Financial ReportsSilicon Republic

Expense management start-up Soldo raises $180m in Series C funding

Soldo will double its Dublin headcount after an ‘oversubscribed’ funding round led by Singaporean outfit Temasek. Fintech start-up Soldo has raised $180m in a Series C funding round led by Temasek. The company, which provides multi-user expense accounts to businesses to manage their spending, raised $61m in a Series B...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Accion Systems Raises $42 Million in Series C Led by Tracker Capital

Investment to fuel growth in the in-space propulsion market, bringing the TILE ionic liquid electrospray propulsion system to satellites and spacecraft of all sizes and missions. BOSTON, Mass., July 21, 2021 (Accion Systems PR) – Accion Systems, a leading manufacturer of the world’s most advanced ion electrospray in-space propulsion systems,...
Economyaithority.com

Lucata Raises $11.9 Million In Series B Funding To Introduce Next-Generation Computing Platform

Funding to Fuel Aggressive Go-To-Market Strategy for Revolutionary Graph Analytics, AI and Machine Learning Computing Solution. Lucata, provider of a next-generation platform for accelerating graph analytics, AI and machine learning (ML), announced it has raised $11.9 million in Series B funding. Leading investors include Notre Dame, Middleburg Capital Development, Blu Ventures Inc., Hunt Holdings, Maulick Capital, the former CEO of SGI, and Varian Capital. Previous investors in Lucata include Samsung Ventures and Irish Angels.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Compliance Training Platform Ethena Raises $15.5 Million In A Series A

Compliance training platform Ethena offering users quick, easily digestible content to satisfy mandatory training requirements, announced today that it has raised a $15.5 million Series A. The round was led by Felicis Ventures with the participation of investors including Lachy Groom, GSV, Homebrew, Neo, KKR's Henry Kravis, and Jeffrey Katzenberg among others.
AgricultureNewsbug.info

Rise Gardens Raises $9M in Oversubscribed Series A Funding Round

Canada's TELUS Ventures led the oversubscribed round, joined by True Ventures, Amazon Alexa Fund, and new investor Listen Ventures. CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Rise Gardens, which makes indoor, smart hydroponic garden systems, today announced it has raised $9 million in an oversubscribed Series A round, led by TELUS Ventures, Canada's most active corporate venture capital fund. Current Rise Gardens investors True Ventures and Amazon Alexa Fund also participated in the round, along with new investor Listen Ventures, bringing the total amount raised to date to $13 million. The additional funds will be used to continue the company's product innovation and expansion into new markets.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Julia Computing Raises $24 Million in Funding Round Led by Dorilton Ventures

(Reuters) - Julia Computing raised $24 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm Dorilton Ventures and said Bob Muglia, former chief of software provider Snowflake Inc, would join the computing solutions company's board. The funding round also included participation from Menlo Ventures, General Catalyst, and HighSage Ventures,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy