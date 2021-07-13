Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global $147 Bn Hospitalization Insurance Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F: Private, Public, Minors, Adults, Senior Citizens, PPOs, POS, HMOs, EPOs

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospitalization Insurance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospitalization insurance market is expected to grow from $84.78 billion in 2020 to $86.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%.

Hospitalization Insurance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hospitalization insurance market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down. Major players in the hospitalization insurance market are Aetna, Anthem Health Insurance, Blue Cross Blue Shield Companies, Cigna, Humana, HCSC, Highmark, Kaiser Permanente, UnitedHealth Group, and Wellcare.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $147.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.4%.The hospitalization insurance market consists of sales of hospitalization insurance by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in directly underwriting hospitalization insurance policies providing coverage for hospital confinement due to illness, accidents, intensive care of convalescence. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.The hospitalization insurance market covered in this report is segmented by a service provider into private, public. It is also segmented by the network into preferred provider organizations (PPOs), point of service (POS), health maintenance organizations (HMOs), exclusive provider organizations (EPOs), others and by demographics into minors, adults, senior citizens.The exclusion of various medical treatments from the health policy is expected to limit the growth of the hospitalization insurance market in the coming years. The exclusion is a policy clause that excludes coverage for certain types of disorders. Insurers use exclusions to break out coverage for factors they are not willing to insure.

For example, most insurance companies, such as Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited, policy bazaar and few others do not offer compensation for the use of alternative therapies for the treatment of medical problems. Many insurance benefits do not offer compensation for expenses associated with childbirth and pregnancy. Similarly, infertility and abortion care expenses are not included under these insurance plans. Therefore, the exclusion of various medical treatments from the health policy restrains the growth of the hospitalization insurance market.In January 2020, HDFC ERGO, a joint venture firm between HDFC and ERGO International AG, one of the insurance subsidiaries of Munich Re Group, acquired a majority stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance company for about $200 million (Rs. 1485.15 crores). The acquisition is expected to provide HDFC ERGO an opportunity to grow by increasing its footprint and distribution network, and it's a strategic objective, and Apollo Munich is renamed as HDFC ERGO.The growing adoption of health insurance policies by individuals during COVID-19 is expected to fuel the growth of the hospitalization insurance market over the forecast period. The demand for health insurance policies has seen a massive spike during the coronavirus pandemic. The rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases people has made individuals more conscious of the value of buying health insurance.

For instance, the officials from the Health Insurance company, Policybazaar stated that in March 2020 (from March 6 to March 31) they experienced a rise of 20-30% over 25 days in terms of sales of health insurance policies when compared with sales in February. More specifically, the number of health policies distributed in March was nearly 45,000, compared with roughly 36,000 in January and February 2020. Therefore, the growing adoption of health insurance policies during COVID-19 contributes to the growth of the hospitalization insurance market.The integration of blockchain in health insurance is a key trend gaining popularity in the hospitalization insurance market. The incorporation of blockchain in health insurance provides many benefits such as enhancing integrity and protection by offering better control of patient data, reducing regulatory and enforcement costs, and maximizing interactions between health practitioners, insurance providers, and insurers. Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary 2. Hospitalization Insurance Market Characteristics 3. Hospitalization Insurance Market Trends And Strategies 4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Hospitalization Insurance 5. Hospitalization Insurance Market Size And Growth5.1. Global Hospitalization Insurance Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market5.1.2. Restraints On The Market5.2. Global Hospitalization Insurance Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market5.2.2. Restraints On the Market 6. Hospitalization Insurance Market Segmentation6.1. Global Hospitalization Insurance Market, Segmentation By Service Provider, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Private
  • Public

6.2. Global Hospitalization Insurance Market, Segmentation By Network, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)
  • Point Of Service (POS)
  • Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs)
  • Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)
  • Others

6.3. Global Hospitalization Insurance Market, Segmentation By Demographics, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Minors
  • Adults
  • Senior Citizens

7. Hospitalization Insurance Market Regional And Country Analysis7.1. Global Hospitalization Insurance Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion7.2. Global Hospitalization Insurance Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • Aetna
  • Anthem Health Insurance
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield Companies
  • Cigna
  • Humana
  • HCSC
  • Highmark
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • UnitedHealth Group
  • Wellcare
  • Centene Corporation
  • Allianz Care
  • BMI Healthcare
  • Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited
  • HBF Health Limited
  • Healthcare International Global Network Ltd
  • Aditya Birla Health Insurance
  • Bajaj Allianz Health Insurance
  • Bharti AXA Health Insurance
  • HDFC ERGO General Health Insurance
  • Kotak Mahindra Health Insurance
  • Oriental Health Insurance
  • Reliance Health Insurance
  • SBI Health Insurance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39kisj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-147-bn--hospitalization-insurance-markets-2015-2020-2020-2025f-2030f-private-public-minors-adults-senior-citizens-ppos-pos-hmos-epos-301332618.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Insurance#General Insurance#Elderly People#Insurance Plans#Private Public Minors#Citizens#Pos#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Aetna#Anthem Health Insurance#Cigna#Humana#Hcsc#Highmark#Unitedhealth Group#Hdfc Ergo#Ergo International Ag#Munich Re Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Kaiser Permanente
Related
Environmentinsurancebusinessmag.com

ERMI and CIC launch environmental captive insurance program

After 30+ years in the environmental insurance industry, Chris Bunbury (pictured) and his team at Environmental Risk Managers, Inc. (ERMI) may have just “cracked the code” on what insureds are looking for. ERMI, an environmental insurance wholesaler, has teamed up with CIC Services, a risk management consulting firm specializing in...
Pennsylvania StateInsurance Journal

Pennsylvania Joining National Survey on Climate Risk in the Insurance Industry

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) is joining with other states around the country in conducting the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ (NAIC) Climate Risk Disclosure Survey. The survey allows insurers to report on climate-related risks and opportunities and will provide PID with an additional tool in evaluating insurance company risks and activities.
San Francisco, CAajmc.com

Is Private Health Insurance Really Superior to Public Programs?

On this episode of Managed Care Cast, Charlie Wray, DO, MS, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco, outlines the findings of a paper he coauthored which assessed Americans' experiences with their insurance providers. In a recent paper published in JAMA Network Open, Charlie Wray,...
Health ServicesWorld Economic Forum

Healthcare delivery: What the rise of telemedicine means for you

The use of telemedicine rose sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the coming years we are likely to see more healthcare delivery that mixes in-person with remote care. Concerns remain over whether remote care might reduce care quality or increase costs. In recent years, telemedicine has been seen as a...
MarketsMedagadget.com

US$ 40.5 Bn to Be the Value of Opioids Market amidst Innovations from 2021-2031

The Opioids Market Share is expected to be worth US$ 40.5 Bn at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2021-2031. The healthcare vertical’s success is attributed to the usage of the best technologies, right from diagnoses to patient care. As such, effective patient communication would be the running trend going forward. This would be the DNA of the healthcare vertical between 2021-2031.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Access Healthcare Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification; Continues Certification for Another Two Years

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. Access Healthcare, a leading provider of end-to-end healthcare revenue cycle and information technology services, announced the successful completion of the HITRUST CSF Validated Assessment for the year 2021. The resulting HITRUST CSF Certification of the assessed systems is valid for two years. Initially certified in the year 2019, the validated assessment marks Access Healthcare's continued commitment to delivering services to its clients at the highest level of information security.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2027 - Increasing Significance Of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations Supports Demand

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $130.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$100 Billion in...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

EnviroGold Global Limited To Commence Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange

Company will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "NVRO" TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroGold Global Limited (" EnviroGold" or the " Company") (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular resource economy, today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE"). The Company expects to begin trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "NVRO" as of market open on July 16 th, 2021 (EST).
NFLPosted by
TheStreet

Mobile POS Terminals Market Revenue To Cross USD 70 Bn By 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Mobile POS Terminals Market by Solution (Hardware, Software) Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based) Application (Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Restaurant, Retail, Warehouse), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of mPOS terminals will cross $70 billion by 2027. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing number of smartphone users coupled with the rising usage of UPI payment methods among consumers.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Top doctor says 'the NHS as we know it will not survive much longer' because 5.3-million-strong waiting list means the health service 'continues quietly to disintegrate'

The NHS is 'quietly disintegrating' under the pressure of a 5.3 million-strong waiting list, a palliative care doctor has warned. According to Rachel Clarke, there is currently a 'silent epidemic of unseen, unheard suffering' in the health system 'like nothing we have known before.'. The Oxfordshire-based doctor, 48, sounded the...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

"There's more virus than we're picking up,"former FDA head says; but U.S. could "turn the corner" in 3 weeks

In a televised interview Sunday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, warned Covid-19's resurgence in the United States is likely more pervasive than reported data suggests due to undocumented cases, but said that may actually mean the nation is close to "turning the corner" on the new Delta variant outbreak in the coming weeks—at least based on its trajectory in the United Kingdom.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
Public HealthPosted by
LiveScience

We may finally know why the delta variant of coronavirus is so infectious

People infected with the delta variant of the novel coronavirus may be carrying more than a thousand times more virus particles and may test positive two days earlier than those infected with the original SARS-CoV-2, according to an early new study. The study has not been peer reviewed and looked at only a small number of cases in China, but if the results can be confirmed, they may explain, at least in part, why the delta variant is so much more infectious.

Comments / 0

Community Policy