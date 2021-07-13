Cancel
Moore Kuehn Encourages CND, HCAQ, HCCC And FPAC Investors To Contact Law Firm

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • Concord Acquisition Corp. (CND)

Concord has agreed to merge with Circle. Under the proposed transaction, Concord shareholders will only own 4.9% of the combined company.

  • HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (HCAQ)

HealthCor Catalio has agreed to merge with Hyperfine and Liminal. Under the proposed transaction, Health Cor Catalio shareholders will only own 21.7% of the combined company.

  • Healthcare Capital Corp. (HCCC)

Healthcare Capital has agreed to merge with Alpha Tau Medical. Under the proposed transaction, Healthcare Capital shareholders will only own 27.2% of the combined company.

  • Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) - Get Report

Far Peak has agreed to merge with Bullish. Under the proposed transaction, Far Peak shareholders will only own 6.6% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:Moore Kuehn, PLLC Justin Kuehn, Esq.30 Wall Street, 8 th Floor New York, New York 10005 jkuehn@moorekuehn.com (212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-cnd-hcaq-hccc-and-fpac-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301332891.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Cnd#New York City#Securities Laws#Cnd#Hcaq#Concord Acquisition Corp#Circle#Healthcare Capital Corp#Hccc Rrb#Alpha Tau Medical
Seahawk Gold Corp Engages Investor Relations Firm

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) (OTCQB: SEHKF) (FSE: 7SR) (the "Company" or "Seahawk") announces that it has retained the services of Toronto-based Oak Hill Financial ("Oak Hill") to assist with investor relations activities.

