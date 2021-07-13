Cancel
United States DoD 2022 Budget Assessment: A New Administration Sets New Priorities, 2021-2026

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US DoD 2022 Budget Assessment and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) spending requests for the research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; and operations and maintenance (O&M) categories. The analyst has segmented the budget request by military department and 20 technology areas including aircraft, ships, ground vehicles, and command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR).

The research also provides information on contract activity for 2020 that encompasses Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and Joint Services contracts awarded, and lists the analyst's estimate of the top 10 US DoD contractors based on available government data. The base year for DoD budgets is 2020, and the market forecast is estimated from 2021 to 2026.

Research, new purchases, and services for computers, healthcare, and base operations support are included. Classified budget requests are included but cannot be broken out into technology areas. Budget requests include base, overseas contingency operations, and emergency categories.

Products and services that are inherent in new-build tactical ground vehicles, ships, and aircraft platforms are included if distinctly specified by program or modification. Program funding and contract values do not always align year to year because of administrative costs, multi-year contracts, and technology use across segments. Program and contract segmentation, large multi-year contract assessment, and funding forecasts for 2021 and beyond are made at the analyst's discretion.

The purpose of this study is to discuss the new Biden administration's 2022 DoD budget request. While the market is mature, there are signs that steady growth and new concepts are ahead. This study will outline and provide commentary regarding those signs.

The main goals are to understand the current state of DoD contract activities, military operational trends driving the DoD market, commercial technology trends impacting DoD users, and the future objectives for DoD spending.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What are some leading DoD programs?
  • Which companies are the main DoD contractors in the market?
  • Where are the growth opportunities in the DoD market?
  • What does the current DoD market and technology landscape look like?
  • What activities will be emphasized as the DoD market continues to advance?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US Defense Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. What You Need To Know First

  • Trends
  • Challenges

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • US DoD Budget Assessment Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Considerations
  • Top Line Budget Request
  • Spending Forecast Analysis and Contracting Trends
  • Competitive Environment
  • Top 10 Contractors in 2020
  • Market Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Programs

  • 2022 Budget by Department
  • 2022 Budget by Appropriation
  • Defense Technology Areas
  • 2022 Program Funding by Technology Area
  • 2022 Air Force/Space Force Budget by Appropriation
  • Top 10 Air Force/Space Force Programs
  • 2022 Army Budget by Appropriation
  • Top 10 Army Programs
  • 2022 Joint Services Budget by Appropriation
  • Top 10 Joint Services Programs
  • 2022 Navy/Marine Corps Budget by Appropriation
  • Top 10 Navy/Marine Corps Programs
  • 2022 RDT&E Budget by Department
  • Top 10 RDT&E Programs
  • 2022 O&M Budget by Department
  • Top 10 O&M Programs
  • 2022 Procurement Budget by Department
  • Top 10 Procurement Programs
  • Representative Unfunded Priority List Requests

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: JADC2 for Rapid Targeting
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul for Combat Readiness
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Military Construction for Base Operations
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Missile Defense for Protection and Deterrence
  • Growth Opportunity 5: AI for New Operational Concepts
  • Growth Opportunity 6: Military Healthcare for Prevention and Treatment

6. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahq90l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-dod-2022-budget-assessment-a-new-administration-sets-new-priorities-2021-2026-301332631.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

