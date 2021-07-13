Cancel
Investing In The Future: BMO Hosts Inaugural Student Leadership Conference

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On July 9, BMO Financial Group hosted its inaugural Student Leadership Conference for returning co-op and intern students completing second or third summer work terms at BMO. The virtual Conference is part of BMO's commitment to early talent development and empowering students with the tools and skills to build their careers at BMO.

This summer, the bank has hired over 550 students across its business groups, with over a quarter (27 per cent) returning from previous summer placements with BMO. The bank's 2021 summer intern class includes 47 per cent BIPOC representation in Canada and 48 per cent BIPOC representation in the U.S. Additionally, over 40 per cent of students identify as women.

"These diverse and talented individuals bring immense value to the bank and BMO is committed to investing in - and developing the skills of - our newest colleagues right from the beginning," said Mona Malone, Chief Human Resources Officer and Head of People & Culture, BMO Financial Group. "Through opportunities such as our Student Leadership Conference, we're introducing these future leaders into BMO's culture - which emphasizes developing leadership and future-focused skills. We are committed to career development that supports our Zero Barriers to Inclusion strategy."

The Student Leadership Conference hosted students from across the bank for: a virtual discussion with BMO's CEO Darryl White, participation from BMO's Chief Inclusion Officer Vanessa Lewerentz in a panel on diversity, equity and inclusion at the bank, a discussion on digital innovation with BMO's Chief Digital Officer Mat Mehrotra, and several networking and team building exercises - including a motivational session with former Toronto FC captain and 2011 Major League Soccer MVP Dwayne De Rosario.

Looking ahead, the BMO Student Recruitment Team will kick off a virtual North American campus tour in September as BMO recruits future team members for 2022 co-op, intern and new graduate placements. BMO's programming is designed to provide students with both learning and development opportunities, as well as social connectivity to enable them to feel enriched and engaged at the bank.

To build on the skills and experience students gain during their internships, BMO seeks to hire interns into full-time new graduate roles when opportunities arise. In 2020, over two-thirds of these roles were filled with past BMO student hires indicating high engagement and the bank's commitment to career development.

For further information on BMO's award-winning student program or to explore opportunities, visit: https://jobs.bmo.com/ca/en/students

About BMO Financial Group Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $950 billion as of April 30, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Internet: www.bmo.com Twitter:@BMOMedia

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investing-in-the-future-bmo-hosts-inaugural-student-leadership-conference-301332931.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

