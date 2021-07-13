Cancel
Adventures By Day, Music By Night

By PR Newswire
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Desolation, a brand that creates goods and events for adventure travelers, has announced its first annual Fort Desolation Fest this August 20-21, 2021 at Cougar Ridge Resort in Torrey, Utah.

This event unites adventure travelers for a weekend of music, food, drinks by night and a chance to explore plentiful outdoor activities in the area by day. A limited number of attendees will also be able to reserve camping spots under the stars just a short walk from the stage.

"We believe adventure is best shared," said Jeremy Rawle, founder of Fort Desolation, "We love live music, we love overland adventures and we love southern Utah more than any place on earth."

Fort Desolation has partnered with Cornerstone AV on the festival production and The State Room Presents on the music lineup, which features:

Paul Cauthen

The White Buffalo

The Band of Heathens

Lilly Hiatt

Jaime Wyatt

Jordan Matthew Young

Pete Sands & the Drifters

This one-of-a-kind music festival gives attendees a chance to explore activities like hiking, fly-fishing, overlanding, horseback riding, rock climbing and any other adventures they can find in the area during the day. Then come together for live music in a stunning natural environment at night.

"We created Fort Desolation Fest for overlanders, van-lifers, car campers, adventure bikers—and anyone else who enjoys music, food and drinks in the great outdoors," said Jeremy Rawle."

Learn more about Fort Desolation Fest at fortdesolationfest.com . Tickets are on sale now.. Email questions to info@fortdesolationfest.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adventures-by-day-music-by-night-301332910.html

SOURCE Fort Desolation

