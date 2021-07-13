Houston Endocrinology Center Now Offering Enhanced Service And Support Program From Concierge Choice Physicians

Cancel
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Damaris Vega, MD and Shawhin Karimi, MD, two endocrinologists at Houston Endocrinology Center, will now offer CCP's Hybrid Choice™, a unique healthcare program that allows patients the option to choose a more comprehensive, convenient and personal form of medical care.

Houston Endocrinology Center is one of a growing number of specialty practices in the Houston area with physician offering a hybrid membership model of care through Concierge Choice Physicians. The model is uniquely suited for specialists like endocrinologists because it allows them to continue to care for all patients, not just members, unlike traditional concierge membership practices. In a practice that offers a Hybrid Choice by CCP, membership is not required, it is simply an option for those patients who want more time, enhanced service, medical advocacy, a closer doctor/patient relationship and, oftentimes, significant discounts on beauty and wellness services.

"Many of our patients come to us with multiple health concerns. It can be complicated to put together a comprehensive treatment regimen with other healthcare professionals, and also to provide the emotional support necessary to keep them on track," says Dr. Vega. "This program allows me to offer my patients that much-needed time, with medical advocacy, lifestyle coaching, and a more personal, one-to-one connection."

Dr. Karimi notes the pressure that specialists like him are under to see more and more patients. "There is a lot of need for services in our area, and so it's important to us that we continue to treat all of our patients. The fact is, however, some patients want more time. The Hybrid Choice program by CCP allows us to carve some space in our schedule to support those patients, without having to turn anyone else away. It's a good solution for our practice and our patients," says Dr. Karimi.

Specific program benefits include: same-day/next-day appointments that are scheduled for longer so patients never feel rushed; greater connectivity with a direct members-only phone line at the office, convenient email communication, and after hours support via the doctor's private cell number; and a comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient. Patients are also enrolled in the Cleveland Health Lab's exclusive "4myheart" program, an online health coaching program. They also receive a significant discount on laser hair removal offered at the practice.

Membership in the Hybrid Choice is limited so that Dr. Vega and Dr. Karimi can serve both members and nonmembers. The Hybrid Choice is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program, or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Damaris Vega, MDDr. Vega graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico in 1998 with her Bachelor's Degree in General Science and subsequently earned her M.D. at the Ponce School of Medicine, Ponce, PR in 2002. During medical school, she served as president of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society and was selected as her school's representative for the American Association of Medical Colleges. Dr. Vega's interests in patient care brought her to the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas where she completed a residency in Internal Medicine (2005) and a fellowship in Endocrinology, Diabetes, Mineral and Metabolism (2007). As a fellow, Dr. Vega was awarded an NIH grant that culminated in multiple research presentations and publications relating to the practice of Endocrinology. Since completing her medical training in 2007, she has worked as an Endocrinologist in the Dallas and Houston areas. Dr. Vega is board certified in Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism. She has being recognized for excellent patient care multiple times by the National Committee for Quality Assurance and received the Patients' Choice Award in 2008, 2009, and 2015.

About Shawhin Karimi MDA native Texan, Dr. Karimi was born and raised in Houston. He completed his undergraduate training at Baylor University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He began his medical training at the American University of Antigua where he acquired his medical degree with Summa Cum Laude Honors. Dr. Karimi completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) in Pittsburgh, PA earning the "Resident Research Award" during his last year of training. He also completed his fellowship in Endocrinology at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston, TX where he was elected Chief Fellow during the last year of his fellowship. His clinical interests include treating diseases of the thyroid, diabetes mellitus, obesity, and general endocrine conditions.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. For nearly 20 years, the company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with over 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/houston-endocrinology-center-now-offering-enhanced-service-and-support-program-from-concierge-choice-physicians-301332833.html

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians

