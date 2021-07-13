Comfort Keepers donates $1,000 to support Des Moines seniors
The Des Moines Legacy Foundation announced this week that longtime supporter and partner in helping older adults in Des Moines – Comfort Keepers – has made a $1,000 donation to the foundation to continue its work with those less fortunate.
- Since 1999, Des Moines Legacy Foundation has supported programs and services for youth, families, seniors and the arts in the Des Moines community.
- Comfort Keepers Home Care has been a strong partner with the Des Moines Legacy Foundation since 2005.
- Their purpose – to elevate the human spirit with quality of life in the sanctuary of your home ties beautifully with the mission of the Des Moines Legacy Foundation.
- The Comfort Keepers donation will be used to support Des Moines Legacy Foundation projects specific to older adults in the Des Moines community.
