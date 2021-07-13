Cancel
Des Moines, WA

Comfort Keepers donates $1,000 to support Des Moines seniors

Waterland Blog
Waterland Blog
 12 days ago
The Des Moines Legacy Foundation announced this week that longtime supporter and partner in helping older adults in Des Moines – Comfort Keepers – has made a $1,000 donation to the foundation to continue its work with those less fortunate.

  • Since 1999, Des Moines Legacy Foundation has supported programs and services for youth, families, seniors and the arts in the Des Moines community.
  • Comfort Keepers Home Care has been a strong partner with the Des Moines Legacy Foundation since 2005.
  • Their purpose – to elevate the human spirit with quality of life in the sanctuary of your home ties beautifully with the mission of the Des Moines Legacy Foundation.
  • The Comfort Keepers donation will be used to support Des Moines Legacy Foundation projects specific to older adults in the Des Moines community.

Des Moines, WA
Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Des Moines, WA

 https://waterlandblog.com
