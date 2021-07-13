Cancel
Tag Heuer wants your nostalgic dollars with this $2,150 Super Mario smartwatch

By Joe Rice-Jones
knowtechie.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTag Heuer is coming for your wrist and your pocketbook with this $2,150 Super Mario-themed smartwatch. Yes, $2,150 for a watch running on Wear OS, essentially a Tag Heuer Connected with some Nintendo tweaks. That’s a huge price tag for nostalgia, especially when you’re not getting one of Tag Heuer’s...

