Pueblo City Council grants small businesses loan deferment, approves Parkview subdivision

Pueblo City Council voted Monday night to grant deferment for 34 local businesses that received COVID-19 relief loans last year, postponing the first payment to May 2022. The loans, which total more than $1.2 million, will now be up for repayment on May 1, 2022. The 1% interest will be frozen for the next year, so the businesses will eventually owe the principal balance as well as one year of interest.