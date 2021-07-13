Cancel
Pueblo City Council grants small businesses loan deferment, approves Parkview subdivision

Pueblo Chieftain
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePueblo City Council voted Monday night to grant deferment for 34 local businesses that received COVID-19 relief loans last year, postponing the first payment to May 2022. The loans, which total more than $1.2 million, will now be up for repayment on May 1, 2022. The 1% interest will be frozen for the next year, so the businesses will eventually owe the principal balance as well as one year of interest.

