Volvo Cars today reported the best half-year results in terms of sales and operating profit in its 94-year history amid increasing demand for its cars across all regions. The half-year financial report, which can be found here, showed the company achieved a revenue of 141 billion SEK, up 26 per cent, driven by strong demand and positive mix effects. Operating income was 13 billion SEK in the first six months of 2021, representing an operating margin of 9.4 per cent.