When Vida Blue of the Oakland Athletics faced off against the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Dock Ellis in the 1971 All-Star Game 50 years ago, it was the first time two Black pitchers started in the Midsummer Classic. But that fact was barely noted in the media at the time – in part because the big leagues were full of Black stars back then. This was especially true in the National League. From 1953 to 1959, every National League MVP was Black. This was also the case from 1965 to 1969. Indeed, seven of the NL MVP awards in the 1960s were won by Black or Afro Latino players.