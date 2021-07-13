Cancel
Corcoran Perry & Co., Affiliate Of The Corcoran Group, Welcomes Denver's Live Urban Real Estate To Its Growing Operation

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Perry & Co., an affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, today announced it has welcomed Live Urban Real Estate to its growing operation throughout the greater Denver region. The announcement was made by Corcoran Perry & Co. owner & CEO Jon Larrance, and John Skrabec, President & Founder of Live Urban Real Estate. Corcoran Perry & Co.'s growth marks the fifth Corcoran affiliate to announce an expansion in the past six months.

This expansion, Corcoran Perry & Co.'s first since affiliating with Corcoran in October 2020, is a strategic first step in the firm's growth plan and broadens their market reach across the vibrant Denver neighborhoods of West Highland, Sunnyside, LoHi, Berkeley, Sloans Lake, and Park Hill, among others. This growth brings Corcoran Perry & Co.'s agent population to over 120 affiliated real estate professionals, more than double their initial agent count when they affiliated with Corcoran.

"This is a very special day for us as we welcome the Live Urban team to the Corcoran Perry & Co. family," said Larrance. "I am honored to join forces with a real estate leader like John Skrabec. By strengthening our presence in such an exceptional real estate market, we have made it even easier for our agents to reach greater success. To expand our Denver presence in such an impactful way, and to do so less than a year after joining Corcoran, makes today's announcement even more meaningful."

Founded in 2006, Live Urban has a strong reputation in the Denver area, and has previously been recognized as a Top 25 Residential Real Estate Brokerage by the Denver Business Journal for 11 consecutive years. As part of Corcoran Perry & Co., Live Urban will now have access to Corcoran's sophisticated agent tools, best-in-class marketing, and unparalleled in-house support.

"Joining Corcoran Perry & Co. is incredibly exciting and enables our agents to work within a highly-respected national network," said John Skrabec of the firm formerly known as Live Urban Real Estate, now Chief Culture Officer at Corcoran Perry & Co. "Corcoran's 'Live Who You Are' philosophy aligns perfectly with our existing brand positioning - welcoming, inclusive, and client-centric. Pairing our existing market strength with Corcoran Perry & Co.'s long-time local legacy - backed by the power of Corcoran and Realogy - will make us even more powerful in the Denver market."

About The Corcoran GroupThe Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for nearly 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 120 offices and more than 5,000 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. Corcoran agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. The Corcoran ® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corcoran-perry--co-affiliate-of-the-corcoran-group-welcomes-denvers-live-urban-real-estate-to-its-growing-operation-301332917.html

SOURCE The Corcoran Group

