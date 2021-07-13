Emmy Nominations: The Mandalorian, The Crown, WandaVision Lead the Way
The nominations are in for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, with The Mandalorian, The Crown, & WandaVision topping the list. The Crown and The Mandalorian tied for the most nominations this year with 24 apiece, while the first Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series was close behind at 23. The Handmaid’s Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), and The Queen’s Gambit (18) were next in line.411mania.com
