RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisenhower Health is the first hospital in Riverside County and one of only five hospitals in the country to add a fourth Mako SmartRobotics™ system by Stryker to its arsenal of orthopedic surgical tools. This technological advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee, partial knee and total hip replacements are performed, by helping surgeons know more and cut less.