NBA Rumors: Lakers Expected To Search For ‘Potential Pathways’ To Reacquiring Lonzo Ball

By Yahoo! Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis offseason should be an interesting one for the Los Angeles Lakers as after a disappointing first-round postseason exit, changes to the roster are expected to be made. Two things that the Lakers will be looking for are shooting and playmaking in order to take some of the load off LeBron James. One player who fits both of those skillsets is someone who Lakers fans are very familiar with: New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball.

The Big Baller Prince of Chino Hills could be making his way back home. Veteran journalist Marc Stein reports this week that the Los Angeles Lakers covet one more difference-making playmaker. The reason is so that LeBron James and Anthony Davis can spend more time at the power forward and center positions, respectively. Stein adds to expect the Lakers to search for pathways to re-acquire Lonzo Ball for that very reason.
