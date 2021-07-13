Cancel
Lovecraft Country's Many Emmy Awards Nominations Just Make HBO's Cancellation All The More Frustrating

By Nick Venable
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After so many disappointing years of TV award shows failing to give horror series the proper amount of respect that the genre deserves - to say nothing of the film side - I have all but extinguished my expectations whenever nominee announcements roll around. Yet this year, Lovecraft Country pulled off the nearly impossible task of netting 18 different Emmy nominations, more than any other HBO or HBO Max series. And yet, it was less than two weeks before the nominations were announced that HBO confirmed Lovecraft Country's cancellation. So even when horror wins, it still loses.

