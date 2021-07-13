Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of our favorite streaming devices—and it's on sale

Herald Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you're just taking the plunge into streaming devices, it can be hard to know where to start—there are so many different sticks and boxes to choose from! If you're unsure which ones will actually be worth your hard-earned cash, Amazon has two top-rated options on sale right now, including the popular Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Stick Lite.

www.heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Tv#Fire Tv#Streaming Devices#Reviewed#Amazon Fire Tv Stick 4k#The Fire Tv Stick Lite#Dolby Vision#Dolby Atmos#K Stick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung sneakily opened up its free TV streaming service to all

Samsung TV Plus is a TV streaming service that lets Samsung smart TV owners watch live TV channels for free. Initially, the service was exclusive to Samsung smart TVs, but that changed last year when the South Korean electronics giant brought it to mobile and tablets. Samsung also expanded the service to multiple markets, including India, earlier this year. But one hurdle remained: you must own a Samsung smart TV or a Galaxy smartphone to access this free TV streaming service. But that’s no longer the case.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung has a free TV service and you can now watch it online

If you own a Samsung mobile device or smart TV, you have access to a free streaming TV service called Smart TV Plus. According to Samsung, it offers more than 160 channels on this free service, though many tend to be minor offerings like People TV and Crime 360. That aside, those who enjoy the content can now also access it through a desktop browser.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Amazon Fire TV Stick price slashed to almost nothing at Staples

As we settle into this hot summer, our air-conditioned home theaters are looking better than ever, and within these Roku deals you might find the easiest way to access the best streaming content. One of the best ways to connect the internet and your TV is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player, currently only $38 at Staples. That’s an amazing $12 off its regular price of $50, a discount of nearly 25% off. That’s not a deal you want to miss.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Another Amazon-first gadget brand has suspiciously vanished: Choetech

If you’re in the market for a new charger or cable, you might find fewer brands on Amazon than you’d expect — because at least six of them have mysteriously disappeared. The giant retailer confirmed last month that it had removed Aukey, Mpow, RavPower, Vava and TaoTronics, but now a sixth gadget maker has similarly vanished in a puff of smoke: Choetech, a company perhaps best known for inexpensive wireless charging pads. (A few Verge staffers have them sitting around right now.)
ShoppingThe Verge

Amazon’s kids Fire tablets are on sale just in time for that summer trip

Summer is here, and for many families, that means it’s finally time to take the vacation they’ve been postponing for the past 18 months. With vacations comes travel, and with travel comes bored kids, so it’s crucial to have something to entertain them when they’re in the car or on a plane for hours on end. Amazon’s got you covered today with discounts across its lineup of kids-specific Fire tablets, including the recently released Fire HD 10 Kids and HD 10 Kids Pro.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Best 85-inch TVs: extra-large screens worth buying

The best 85-inch TVs give a new meaning to the word ‘large’. But if you can fit one in your home, which are the best options?. As astonishingly big as they may sound, 85-inch TVs are now a prevalent part of today’s TV market. Almost always acting as the very upper limit of a TV’s sizing options, they make a case for ultra-large images with an impact simply not possibly on smaller models.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

One of our favorite 4K TVs just got a giant discount at Walmart

If you’re looking for a new 4K TV, we’ve found an awesome deal for you. One of our favorite 4K TVs in recent times — the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series — is down to just $600 right now at Walmart. Ordinarily priced at $700, it was a pretty great deal to start with but with $100 off, it just got even more appealing. With some great hardware that’s punching above its price point, this is a great 4K TV set for your living room, den, or pretty much anywhere else in your home. Let’s take a look into why it’s so great so you can snap it up while stocks last.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!
ShoppingDigital Trends

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today

Just because it’s summertime doesn’t mean there aren’t some great sales going on right now. That’s Best Buy’s plan with the best Buy Black Friday in July sale fully underway until Sunday. Through the sale, there are some absolutely fantastic deals on some of the biggest brands you could want. We’re talking deep discounts on huge 4K TVs, the latest headphones, laptops, and so much more. With so many different deals out there, we thought we’d help you out by narrowing things down to the best deals you can shop right now. Read on while we take you through our picks or hit the button below to view the full sale. Whatever you choose, you won’t be disappointed.
TechnologyPosted by
The Independent

Internet down - live updates: Major outage hits Amazon, UPS, PlayStation and dozens more

Much of the internet has stopped working amid a widespread outage across different apps and websites.Everything from the PlayStation to Costco were hit by issues that took their online services down.Airlines including Delta, online stores such as Amazon, games including Call of Duty, streaming services such as HBO Max and a range of banks were unavailable, according to tracking website Down Detector.Follow all the latest updates here.
Shoppingmobilesyrup.com

Here are Best Buy’s top deals for the week

Best Buy’s top deals for the week include several gadgets like Samsung’s The Frame 50-inch 4K, Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop and the 4th gen Apple iPad Pro. Check out some of the notable items from the sale below:. TVs. Find all TVs on sale here. Home audio and speakers. Find...
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Everyone’s swarming Amazon for this $100 foldable 4K camera drone on sale for $59.99

Quadcopter drones are great, but they can also be quite expensive. In fact, finding a good option that won’t break the bank can often be a daunting task. Even when they’re on sale, prices are often still high. A good example is the $500 DJI Mavic Mini, which is on sale for just $399 right now at Amazon. That’s a huge discount and you should definitely snag one if it’s in your budget. Unfortunately, most people in search of a new drone are looking to spend much less than $399. Many people don’t realize that there are some really great options...
RetailETOnline.com

NuFace Devices Are on Sale at Amazon

The ultra-popular NuFace mini petite facial toning device is on sale right now during at Amazon. The palm-sized skincare gadget and a bottle of the brand's hydrating leave-on gel primer currently retail for $10 off the regular sticker price during Amazon's deals event. The popular facial toning systems are known...

Comments / 0

Community Policy