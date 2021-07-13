Cancel
Chester County, PA

Massive Transportation Bill Intended to Ease Commutes Throughout the Suburbs, Including Chester County

Posted by 
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUrUz_0avizCTd00
Image via Creative Commons.

The massive transportation bill that recently passed the U.S. House would provide around $115 million for critical projects in southeastern Pennsylvania, writes Thomas Fitzgerald for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The bill is separate from the bipartisan infrastructure-spending framework recently negotiated between President Joe Biden and Senate Republicans. It would provide an additional five years to federal transportation programs that allocate money for transits and highways to states and localities.

Just two Republicans voted for the bill, including Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County. He requested a $17.2 million allocation for projects for his district.

The bill includes more than $2 million for safety improvements for Cobbs Creek Parkway, a winding road that separates Philadelphia from Delaware County.

It is “one of the most dangerous corridors in our region, and it’s the site of hundreds of crashes and multiple fatalities, year after year,” said Rep. Mary Scanlon of Delaware County.

Other projects include:

  • $10 million for Pennsylvania Turnpike/I-95 in Bensalem
  • $5 million for a bridge over SEPTA at Old York Road in Abington
  • $11.25 million for Marcus Hook Regional Rail
  • $7.6 million for high-level platforms for Malvern station

Read more about the transportation bill in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture.

 https://vista.today/
