Company and its Owners Plead Guilty to Violating

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. Motorists who get traffic tickets in rural Louisiana can talk to the judge, who, it just so happens, is often the mayor. The results are outrageous. Some towns and villages get more than 80% of their revenue from fines and fees. And though the U.S. Supreme Court declared this kind of thing unconstitutional in 1972, Louisiana lawmakers have decided that the ruling does not apply in the bayou. IJ's Daryl James has the story over at Reason.com.