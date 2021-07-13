Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Company and its Owners Plead Guilty to Violating

By Waqar Nawaz
Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Company and its Owners Plead Guilty to Violating Environmental and Worker Safety Laws Related to Workers’ 2015 Deaths. (STL.News) Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Services LLC (NRCS), its president and owner, Steven Michael Braithwaite, and its vice president and co-owner, Adam Thomas Braithwaite, pleaded guilty in federal court in Omaha to charges stemming from an investigation into a 2015 fatal railcar explosion that killed two workers. The charges include conspiracy, violating worker safety standards resulting in worker deaths, violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), and submitting false documents to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

stl.news

Comments / 0

STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Epa#Health And Safety#Osha#Osha#American#The Justice Department#The Department Of Justice#Special Agent#Dol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
EPA
Related
Buffalo, NYThe Daily News Online

Union official pleads guilty

BUFFALO - A medics union leader pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to embezzling. Donald Snyder, 50, president of International Association of EMTs and Paramedics, Local 394, pleaded guilty to embezzlement by union officials and admitted stealing $9,649.85 in union funds. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five...
Mississippi StateArgus Press

Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty in health fraud scheme

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi pharmacist has pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to solicit and pay kickbacks and bribes in what prosecutors say was a wide-ranging fraud involving expensive compounded medication. David “Jason” Rutland, 42, of Bolton, entered the guilty plea Tuesday. A Justice Department news release...
Greensburg, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Greensburg Doctor Pleads Guilty in Drug Conspiracy involving Arizona Pharmaceutical Company

PITTSBURGH- A resident of Westmoreland County, PA, pleaded guilty to three counts of Conspiracy to Violate the Anti-Kickback Statute, Health Care Fraud, and Conspiracy to Distribute Phentermine Hydrochloride and Diethylpropion, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today. Thomas Whitten, age 71, of Greensburg, PA, pleaded guilty before United States...
Glastonbury, CTMiddletown Press

Prosecutors: CT business owner pleads guilty to tax offense

GLASTONBURY — The owner of a local business pleaded guilty to a federal tax offense this week, according to officials. George Lee, 50, of Glastonbury, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Donna F. Martinez via video conference to filing a false tax return. The...
Politicshomehealthcarenews.com

DOJ Highlights Multiple Home Health-Related Fraud Cases in July

Home health enforcement efforts have been on the rise in 2021, especially over the past couple of months. There have been developments with at least two multi-million-dollar fraud schemes, with the watchdog arm of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) also releasing findings from a large hospice-related audit.
Virginia Statebaconsrebellion.com

Is DOJ’s Focus on Healthcare Monopolies Coming to Virginia?

The Acting head of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, Richard A. Powers, yesterday delivered a speech that described the Justice Department’s new goals, strategies and resources for criminal antitrust enforcement. The clouds have darkened over Virginia’s healthcare monopolies. The Commonwealth. Virginia has failed in its duty to oversee its healthcare...
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. Motorists who get traffic tickets in rural Louisiana can talk to the judge, who, it just so happens, is often the mayor. The results are outrageous. Some towns and villages get more than 80% of their revenue from fines and fees. And though the U.S. Supreme Court declared this kind of thing unconstitutional in 1972, Louisiana lawmakers have decided that the ruling does not apply in the bayou. IJ's Daryl James has the story over at Reason.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy