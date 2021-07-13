Two Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Gun Crimes

The editorial regarding Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the spike in “gun violence” is an example of bad laws and bad decisions. Even the term is an error. The problem is “criminal misuse of firearms” and a gun is not “violent” unless it is held by a person with a bad attitude or mental disorder. It is significant to look at the data and how murders and violence increased after prisoners got early releases and didn’t have to put up bail after an arrest. Bad laws give bad results. A law without enforcement is nothing more than advice. We were told that justice should be swift and sure. This is what happens when it isn’t.