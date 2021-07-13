Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Two Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Gun Crimes

By Waqar Nawaz
Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) Two men were sentenced to federal prison for federal gun crimes. Jalen Chapman, 28, of Charleston, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, officers with the Charleston Police Department arrested Chapman on an outstanding warrant at a residence on Barber Drive in Charleston on or about September 29, 2018. Officers later searched the residence and seized two firearms, a .45 caliber Sig Sauer 1911 pistol and a .38 Special Taurus revolver.

stl.news

Comments / 0

STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Firearms#Attorneys#Detroit#Swat#Atf#Psn#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Carteret County, NCWITN

Three drug dealers sentenced to prison

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three Carteret County drug dealers are now heading to prison. The District Attorney’s Office said the three were all convicted of distributing drugs. David “Day-Day” Patterson will serve up to 12 years and 9 months in prison after being found guilty of two counts of...
Dothan, ALwrbl.com

Three Dothan residents sentenced on federal gun charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced that three Dothan residents have been sentenced for their roles in stealing guns from licensed firearms dealers. On August 6, 2019, Baxter, acting alone, burglarized Performance Machine Works in Dothan, Alabama, and stole five firearms. According...
Public SafetyPosted by
MassLive.com

Latin Kings second-in-command sentenced to 7 years in federal prison after major sting operation

The former second-in-command of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison. Angel Roldan, also known as “King Big A,” was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel on racketeering charges and was one of several members, leaders and associates of the gang snared in a massive law enforcement sting. He faces three years supervised release after his time in prison.
Carroll County, GACBS 46

Two men sentenced to 20 years for child molestation

CARROLL County, Ga. (CBS46) — Two men in separate cases of child molestation were sentenced to 20-years in prison Wednesday after the Carroll County Superior Court accepted their negotiated guilty pleas. Jacob Philip Leatherwood was accused in January 2019, when he was 17-years-old, of sexually molesting two 13 and 15-year-old...
Missoula, MTNBCMontana

Missoula man sentenced for meth trafficking, gun crimes

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man who was arrested after federal agents raided his garage shop last fall was sentenced Tuesday for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Leon Paul Kavis Jr., 37, will serve...
Butte, MTFairfield Sun Times

Two men sentenced for sixth DUI convictions

A man who was driving drunk while following a Butte school bus has been sentenced to five years in custody of state prison officials and fined $5,000 for his sixth DUI conviction. In a separate case, a judge sentenced a Butte man on Thursday to three years in custody of...
Click2Houston.com

Houston man who gunned down homeless man sentenced to life in prison

HOUSTON – A man who fatally shot a homeless man in 2017 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Jamin Kidron Stocker, 37, was convicted Tuesday afternoon following a week-long trial. In August 2017, Stocker shot homeless man...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Dennis Hutton, 33, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty today to a federal gun crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on June 28, 2019, at a hotel room at the Quality Inn in Mineral Wells, Wood County. During the search, officers found Hutton, digital scales, quantities of suspected methamphetamine and heroin and a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver. Hutton admitted to the officers he was selling the drugs to others because of the financial obligations he had. The drugs were sent to the DEA Mid-Atlantic Laboratory and were confirmed to be methamphetamine and carfentanil. Hutton admitted that he carried the gun to protect both his drugs and the proceeds of his drug dealing.
Minnesota Statekelo.com

Two Minnesota men sentenced for federal meth trafficking conspiracy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two Minnesota men are sentenced in federal district court for meth trafficking conspiracy. Ojulu Omot, a/k/a “Al,” 27, from Albert Lea, was sentenced Friday, to 132 months in federal prison. His co-conspirator, Quentin L. Guyton, 33, from Worthington, was sentenced on January 5 to 120...
Public SafetyBuffalo News

Letter: Make prison mandatory and watch gun crimes fall

The editorial regarding Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the spike in “gun violence” is an example of bad laws and bad decisions. Even the term is an error. The problem is “criminal misuse of firearms” and a gun is not “violent” unless it is held by a person with a bad attitude or mental disorder. It is significant to look at the data and how murders and violence increased after prisoners got early releases and didn’t have to put up bail after an arrest. Bad laws give bad results. A law without enforcement is nothing more than advice. We were told that justice should be swift and sure. This is what happens when it isn’t.
Jefferson City, MOkjluradio.com

Jefferson City teen sentenced to prison for running from cops with loaded gun

A Jefferson City teenager is sentenced to prison after fleeing from police on foot, with a weapon on hand. Danaun Washington, 17, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, tampering and receiving stolen property on Monday. In exchange for his plea, two other charges were dismissed. Washington was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Beaver, WVAndover Townsman

Beaver man pleads to federal drug and gun crime

Richard James Pfost, 38, of Beaver, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of 100 grams or more of heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. According to court documents, Pfost was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy