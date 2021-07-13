Cancel
Public Safety

Huntington: Frederick Coleman Pleads Guilty to Drug Crime

By Waqar Nawaz
STL.News
STL.News
 12 days ago
HUNTINGTON, W.V (STL.News) Frederick Coleman, 32, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Huntington on February 13, 2020. Inside one of the bedrooms, officers recovered approximately 2.31 grams of heroin and approximately 20.99 grams of cocaine. Coleman admitted that he possessed the heroin and intended to distribute it.

STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

