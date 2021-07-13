Huntington: Frederick Coleman Pleads Guilty to Drug Crime
HUNTINGTON, W.V (STL.News) Frederick Coleman, 32, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Huntington on February 13, 2020. Inside one of the bedrooms, officers recovered approximately 2.31 grams of heroin and approximately 20.99 grams of cocaine. Coleman admitted that he possessed the heroin and intended to distribute it.stl.news
