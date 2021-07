According to a novel report from Bloomberg, Sony is eagerly awaiting the release of the OLED Nintendo Switch as its (potential) success might give this venerable giant an excuse to increase the price of the PlayStation 5. And, frankly, it’d be hard to argue against it. If Nintendo can put in a better screen, double the storage, and create a more robust kickstand — upgrades that cost just $10 more to produce per unit — why shouldn’t Sony sell its (endlessly more powerful) gaming behemoth at a higher price?