Four Hedge Fund Firms Poised to Gain From IPO Resurgence

– ‘I was like: we’re not opening? What’s happening?’ Bloomberg News (paywall) quoted Nicolas Aguzin, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing, as saying this week, as he discussed the impact the weather can have on trading in the city. Whenever inclement weather hits Hong Kong early in the morning, the city’s stock traders turn to the local observatory website to see if they need to go to work or not, explained the news organization. Hong Kong has a detailed series of weather alerts that determine whether businesses, schools and public transport operate. This includes the stock market – the world’s third largest and where more than $24 bn worth of shares change hands on average every day. Bloomberg says this sensitivity to weather is something Aguzin, who took over from Charles Li as the exchange’s top regulator in May this year, is struggling to understand. The news agency reported that Aguzin is exploring ending the bad weather trading halt after being told the $6.8 tn market wouldn’t open because the Black Rainstorm Signal was raised on June 28.