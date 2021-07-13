Cancel
Lorraine Chalavoutis Pleads Guilty to Elder Fraud Scheme

Long Island Resident, Lorraine Chalavoutis Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Elder Fraud Scheme. (STL.News) A Long Island woman pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to mail fraudulent prize notices that led recipients, many of whom were elderly and vulnerable, to believe that they could claim large cash prizes in exchange for a modest fee. None of the victims who submitted fees, which in total exceeded $30 million, received a substantial cash prize.

