Huntington: Daniel Legette Sentenced for Crack Cocaine

By Waqar Nawaz
STL.News
 12 days ago
Huntington Man, Daniel Legette Sentenced for Federal Crack Cocaine Charge. HUNTINGTON, W.V (STL.News) A Huntington man caught with crack cocaine last year in his residence was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison. Daniel Legette, 45, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as “crack.” Legette was on supervised release at the time of the offense for a prior federal drug conviction and was sentenced to an additional 12 months and one day in federal prison after his release was revoked. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively for a total sentence of 90 months and one day.

Saint Louis, MO
We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

