Key takeaways from the 2021 legislative session

July 13, 2021 - 11:37 am. The 81st Nevada legislative session has come to an end after a full 120-day session. Beginningon Feb. 1 and ending at midnight on May 31, legislators addressed a wide range of policy proposals as well as the biennial budget. Additionally, even though relief funds from the American Rescue Plan have not been received, legislators set a number of priorities to allow for swift allocation once the funds have been passed to the state. Below is a summary of several bills that were highly debated during this session.