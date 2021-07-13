Cancel
Economy

STR: Preliminary June Data for Beijing Hotels

Hotel Online
 14 days ago

LONDON — June 13, 2021 — Beijing’s hotel industry reported lower occupancy but higher room rates when compared with the month prior, according to preliminary June 2021 data from STR. Occupancy: 64.7%. Average daily rate (ADR): CNY645.54. RevPAR: CNY417.69. The absolute ADR level was the highest in Beijing since October...

www.hotel-online.com

