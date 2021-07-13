Cancel
Illini center Kofi Cockburn, who is in the transfer portal, will make decision Friday

By James Boyd
The Southern
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKofi Cockburn is ready to make a decision. What will that decision mean for Illinois? The Illini only have a few more days before they find out. Cockburn, who has starred at Illinois over the last two seasons, withdrew from the 2021 NBA Draft on July 6 but remains in the NCAA transfer portal. The 7-foot center announced Tuesday via Twitter that he'll be choosing a college Friday at an unspecified time.

