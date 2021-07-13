Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Southern Nevada home prices inch closer to $400,000 mark

By Editor’s Note
businesspress.vegas
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA report released Wednesday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices continuing to set records while sales rise and the local housing supply remains tight. LVR (formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during June was $395,000. That tops the all-time record set in May by $10,000. June’s median home price is up 21.5 percent from $325,000 one year ago. The median price of local condos and town homes sold in June was $216,000. That’s up 15.4 percent from $187,250 in June 2020.

businesspress.vegas

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Southern Nevada#Home Price#Single Family Homes#Las Vegas Realtors#Multiple Listing Service#Lvr#Realtor#Mls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Nevada Statenews3lv.com

Severe thunderstorms hit Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for areas of southern Nevada until 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Areas included are West Central Mohave, Southwestern Lincoln and Northern Clark counties. There is a possibility of wind gusts up to 70 mph. Expect tree damage, damage...
Citrus County, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Citrus home prices soar; inventory remains low

The median sales price for a single-family home in Citrus County skyrocketed 37% in June, rising from $174,900 the previous year to $240,000. Existing homes are still selling almost as fast as they are listed. In June, it took just seven days for a seller and buyer to reach a contract, compared to 48 days a year ago, according to Florida Realtors data released Friday.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

U.S. Median Home Prices Rose to a Record High in Mid-July

The median home price in the U.S. rose 20% year over year in the four-week period ending July 18 to a record $364,160, Redfin data released Friday show. However, the pace of growth is expected to slow, as imbalances in demand and supply gradually ease, said the Seattle-based Redfin, which has tracked more than 400 housing markets across the country since 2012.
Real Estatebostonagentmagazine.com

Existing-home sales reverse four-month decline in June

Existing-home sales broke their four-month run of declines in June, as the median price for existing homes hit its second-highest level since January 1999, the National Association of Realtors said. Total existing-home sales, which are completed transactions including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, rose 1.4% from May to a...
Real EstateInvestopedia

Existing Home Sales Rebound, Raising Median U.S. Home Price

Sales of existing homes in the U.S. increased for the first time in five months, as more houses came on the market. Though sales rose a modest 1.4% from May, sales are up 22.9% from the same period in 2020, according to data released by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). It was the second highest year-over-year (YOY) increase recorded since January 1999.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Home Prices Spike 23.4 Percent Annually in June

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales increased in June 2021, snapping four consecutive months of declines. Three of the four major U.S. regions registered small month-over-month gains, while the fourth remained flat. However, all four areas notched double-digit year-over-year gains. Total existing-home sales, completed transactions that include...
Utah StateStandard-Examiner

Northern Utah sees hot housing market for first half of 2021

Low interest rates, steady homebuyer demand and a shortage of homes for sale created a hot housing market for Northern Utah during the first half of 2021, with the median sales price rising more than 20% for counties in the area. Fortunately, one economist says conditions are expected to get...
Real Estaterealtrends.com

Housing inventory slowly coming back as frenzy fades

After four consecutive months of declines, existing home sales increased in June, jumping 1.4% from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million, according to the National Association of Realtors. You can thank a rise in housing inventory for the gains. Sales climbed 22.9% year over year, up...
Nevada Statenevadastate.news

Mask mandate returns for Southern Nevada workers, but not customers

LAS VEGAS–With a “dramatic” increase in cases of COVID-19 threatening hospitals, according to health officials, and the recovery of Southern Nevada’s economy on the line, Clark County Commissioners voted Tuesday to mandate that all workers wear masks while in public spaces. But the mandate, which goes into effect Wednesday night...
Nevada Statenews3lv.com

Southern Nevada businesses bracing for new mask mandate Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With southern Nevada continuing to be a COVID hot spot, a new mask mandate is going into effect at midnight at local businesses. Employees across the valley will now be required to wear masks inside businesses vaccinated or not. Places like supermarkets, shopping malls, and restaurants...

Comments / 2

Community Policy