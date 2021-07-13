Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys -Lawrence Iser

Larry Iser is managing partner of revered litigation boutique, Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump. He handles complex litigation matters for extremely high-profile entertainment industry and other corporate clients. Over the past year, Iser represented Sea-World Parks & Entertainment in a number of contentious class action and fraud lawsuits. Recently, he obtained dismissal of a consumer fraud putative class action against SeaWorld relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit claimed that Sea-World’s continued collection of the monthly installment payments following the closure of the park due to the pandemic violated California’s consumer fraud statutes. In September 2020, the lawsuit was dismissed in favor of SeaWorld. In another matter, Iser prevailed in the trial of a lengthy and complex consumer fraud lawsuit conceived of and backed by anti-SeaWorld advocacy group Earth Island Institute. The lawsuit ended with a ruling that neither plaintiff had standing, as well as a final judgment in favor of SeaWorld.