Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys -Lawrence Iser

By 2021 Editorial Calendar
Los Angeles Business Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Iser is managing partner of revered litigation boutique, Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump. He handles complex litigation matters for extremely high-profile entertainment industry and other corporate clients. Over the past year, Iser represented Sea-World Parks & Entertainment in a number of contentious class action and fraud lawsuits. Recently, he obtained dismissal of a consumer fraud putative class action against SeaWorld relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit claimed that Sea-World’s continued collection of the monthly installment payments following the closure of the park due to the pandemic violated California’s consumer fraud statutes. In September 2020, the lawsuit was dismissed in favor of SeaWorld. In another matter, Iser prevailed in the trial of a lengthy and complex consumer fraud lawsuit conceived of and backed by anti-SeaWorld advocacy group Earth Island Institute. The lawsuit ended with a ruling that neither plaintiff had standing, as well as a final judgment in favor of SeaWorld.

labusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Seaworld Entertainment#Litigators#Lawsuits#Anti Seaworld#Earth Island Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
LawLaw.com

Litigation Leaders: What the ‘Cravath System’ of Talent Development and Generalist Approach Mean to Gary Bornstein and Kevin Orsini

Welcome to another edition of our Litigation Leaders series, featuring the litigation practice leaders of the biggest firms in the country. Meet Gary Bornstein and Kevin Orsini, co-Heads of the litigation department at Cravath, Swaine & Moore. Both are based in New York, as are all the firm’s litigators. But both also have spent considerable time in California in recent years. Bornstein has defended Qualcomm against a wide-sweeping antitrust suit and represented Epic Games in its landmark challenge to certain charges and limits Apple places on third-party developers who use its App Store. Orsini has represented Northern California utility PG&E in a mix of complex litigation, bankruptcy proceedings, and government investigations—some related historic wildfires in the region in recent years.
Jobsabovethelaw.com

Seeking Junior to Mid-Level Litigation Associate Attorney

One of our best clients, the Dallas office of a top national firm, seeks a litigation associate with 2 to 5 years of business litigation experience to join their sophisticated Litigation practice. This is an opportunity to assume immediate responsibility in a busy trial group and to work collaboratively with partners as a key member of the team.
Montgomery, ALPosted by
Reuters

Trial lawyers' group gains new president in Beasley Allen attorney

(Reuters) - The American Association for Justice has sworn in Beasley Allen principal Navan Ward as its 75th president, making him the second minority lawyer to hold the role. Ward, who is based in Atlanta, said he plans to build on the organization's existing diversity efforts and extend them "beyond the walls of AAJ" to members' law firms, local bar associations and communities.
Athens, ALPosted by
The News Courier

BLAKELY TRIAL: Attorney, former employee testify

The second day of Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely's trial began much like the first, with a hearing before 9 a.m. about whether to dismiss part of the indictment. This time, however, the defense sought to dismiss only one of the 11 counts in the indictment, as well as strike related testimony and documents. The charge in question involved Trent Willis of Red Brick Strategies and an alleged theft of $4,000 in campaign funds.
Presidio County, TXbigbendsentinel.com

County attorney talks financial repercussions of guilty verdict in Sanchez trial

PRESIDIO COUNTY — The Presidio County Commissioners Court met Wednesday morning for the first time since a jury’s verdict found Presidio County and its treasurer, Frances Garcia, had violated former county employee Katie Sanchez’s First Amendment rights. In 2018, the county voted to eliminate the county office Sanchez worked in after she unsuccessfully challenged Garcia for treasurer in 2018.
BusinessLaw.com

Championing Diversity in Tech, Law Firm: Regina Sam Penti

The 2021 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards looks to honor innovation occurring in legal departments and law firms across the country. The group of honorees in this first year of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards have demonstrated knowledge, skill and compassion, recognized by the peers and clients who nominated them. From innovation in litigation to exploring new research opportunities to transforming the way access to justice is handled, the contenders for these awards have shown that true change is not only coming to the legal industry, it’s already here.
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

CT to Receive $300 Million from $26 Billion Settlement From Opioid Litigation: Attorney General

Attorney General William Tong said there is a $26 billion agreement with pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson connected to opioid litigation and Connecticut will receive approximately $300 million as part of the settlement. Tong, along with officials from New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee...
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Attorney: Accused Tampa looter incompetent to stand trial

TAMPA, Fla. - Last summer, a mob broke into a CVS pharmacy on Fowler Avenue. They raided CVS as employees left the scene. The looters trashed the store and stole whatever they could get their hands on. Prosecutors identified Promise Goodwine as one of the looters after catching her on...
LawPosted by
Cook County Record

Foley Named a 2021 ‘Most Recommended Law Firm’ by BTI Consulting Group

Foley & Lardner LLP issued the following announcement on July 22. Foley & Lardner LLP has been named one of BTI Consulting Group’s 11 most recommended law firms for 2021. According to BTI, “These firms stand out above all others — gaining more unprompted recommendations from legal decision makers than other law firms. These firms exceed client expectations consistently and demonstrate deep business understanding.”
Jackson, OHvintonjacksoncourier.com

Attorney Moore's trial delayed until October

JACKSON — Local Attorney C. Michael Moore, who allegedly had engaged in sexual conduct by force with a juvenile, will have to wait a bit longer for his trial. Moore, 49, of Jackson, was indicted by the Jackson County Grand Jury in April. He was indicted on a total of six counts involving felony-level charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy