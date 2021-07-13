STR: Preliminary June Data for London Hotels

The U.S. hotel industry recorded its highest monthly occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR) since October 2019, according to June 2021 data from STR. In addition to higher occupancy and RevPAR levels, ADR was the highest for any month since February 2020. While year-over-year percentage changes show significant increases because of comparison with a pandemic-affected period in 2020, the country’s performance levels remained below the pre-pandemic comparable of June 2019: occupancy (-9.8%), ADR (-4.0%) and RevPAR (-13.4%). To track recovery on a weekly basis, STR has launched a Market Recovery Monitor to index performance against the 2019 benchmark.