Tower Education Technologies Launches InspirED™ Platform
Open source solution drives down technology costs for colleges and universities around the world. Tower Education Technologies, a south Florida start-up and public benefit corporation, today announced its delivery of the InspirED™ platform for higher education. The cloud-based open source solution equips faculty, administrators and students with a state-of-the-art solution for program development, academic delivery and engagement.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0