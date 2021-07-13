Cancel
Surging prices for used cars, gasoline, food and airfares are driving the jump in inflation

By Yun Li, @YunLi626, Nate Rattner, @naterattner
CNBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jump in used car sales as well as car rentals led the increase in overall prices. For the 12-month period, used car and truck prices leaped 45.2%, while car and truck rental costs skyrocketed 87.7%, the Labor Department reported. Public transportation, which includes airline fares, recorded a 17.3% jump...

Related
Income TaxPosted by
The Week

The used-car buying frenzy

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. "The used-car lot, ordinarily a haven of haggling and wheeling and dealing, is now a hotbed for wallet-busting transactions," said Keith Naughton at Bloomberg. The average cost of a used car hit a record $26,457 last month, "up almost 30 percent from the beginning of last year." But the pace of buying has showed no signs of slowing "as consumers adapt to lifestyle changes brought on by the pandemic," which include more working from home and less use of public transportation. Some dealers are so short on supply, they have "resorted to bombarding customers with pleas to part with their existing vehicles, offering generous trade-in prices." Even clunkers are commanding a market: "Used vehicles with 100,000 to 109,999 miles on the odometer fetched an average of $16,489 in June."
BusinessArkansas Online

Europeans raise inflation concerns as prices jump

Companies across Europe are stepping up price increases to cope with mounting cost pressure and business disruption, adding to the alarm bells about an inflation spike that could spell trouble for the economy. A survey Friday showed businesses raised prices at one of the fastest paces this century in July....
Income TaxMinneapolis Star Tribune

Inflation and taxes are heading higher, be prepared

The pandemic-induced public policy decisions which injected well over $5 trillion into the U.S. economy in the past 16 months have significant short- and long-term investment implications. In the short term, the unprecedented amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus has helped push financial assets to all-time record highs. In the...
Businessmoneytalksnews.com

What Inflation? These 7 Items Are Getting Cheaper

Inflation has made an unwelcome appearance at many of our favorite stores. But as we anxiously watch the price of many goods rise, the cost of other items is actually falling. Hard as it may be to believe, a handful of items have gotten cheaper over the past year. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Consumer Price Index, which reflects June data, reveals that these items are bucking the trend of escalating costs, taking some of the sting out of rising prices elsewhere.
Economygmauthority.com

Average Used Vehicle Price Hits $25,000 For The First Time

Used car prices are rocketing to unprecedented new highs, with the average used vehicle price recently reaching $25,000 for the first time. According to a a recent report from Cox Automotive, the average used vehicle price listing was set at $25,101 at the end of June, up from $24,414 the month prior. Just last year, the average used vehicle price listing hit $20,000, and has risen 26 percent year-over year, and 29 percent since 2019.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

Used Car Asking Prices Set Record High

The average list price of a used car ballooned to over $25,000 last month for the first time. That’s about $5,000 higher than the average listing price in June 2020. Since the highly publicized semiconductor shortage has crippled the production of new cars and led to empty dealership lots, used cars are next in line for many shoppers. Demand for used cars is way up, though inventories of older models are actually increasing.
DrinksFOXBusiness

Inflation check: These companies are raising their prices

If it seems as if you’re paying more for everyday items, your suspicions are correct. As inflationary rates hit a 13-year high in the U.S., many companies are raising prices to offset higher costs for materials such as aluminum and lumber, in addition to rising prices for gas and vehicles.
San Diego, CAfox5sandiego.com

Prices rising, products ‘shrinking’ as consumers feel a squeeze

SAN DIEGO – If you’ve taken a walk through the grocery store lately, you’ve likely noticed the number on price tags going up. “I would say groceries feel a little higher,” Cathy Newcomb, a San Diego resident, told FOX 5 Friday. ”Yeah, prices are creeping up and it’s easily noticeable,”...
Buying CarsConsumer Reports.org

How to Navigate Surging New-Car Prices

If you’re looking to buy a new or used car, now might not be the best time to find a great deal. Long story short, it’s a seller’s market, and analysts say it may stay that way well into next year. A global semiconductor shortage has been causing production delays, leading to fewer new cars for sale and fewer manufacturer incentives to buy them. Less availability has driven up new-car prices, while pushing people toward an already tight supply of used cars. Those pre-owned cars have gotten drastically more expensive because of the rise in demand from consumers, as well as rental car companies that are being creative in replenishing the fleets they liquidated last year.
Businessarcamax.com

Jill On Money: Will inflation kill the recovery?

This spring, I wrote about how consumers and investors alike should prepare for inflation and then two months later, I wondered whether high prices would persist. So far, the answer to that question is a resounding, “at least for a while!”. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures what people...
BusinessBirmingham Star

June inflation cools to 4.9% - despite food, transport price hikes

SA's consumer inflation rate for June was 4.9%, from 5.2% in May. Food and transport prices remained elevated, but inflation could moderate in coming months. Due to the devastating effect of the riots, the monetary policy committee may be less hawkish for a while, an economist says. The annual consumer...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

A Market Crash Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock to Buy When It Happens

Several signals point to an impending market crash, but it’s impossible to predict exactly when it will happen. Historically, big drops in the stock market tend to be buying opportunities. The Federal Reserve has taken steps to stimulate the economy throughout the pandemic. For instance, interest rates are near historic...
BusinessDemocrat-Herald

Why inflation may not go away anytime soon

America's finance chiefs don't think inflation will go away overnight. Chief financial officers, on average, expect higher-than-normal cost increases to persist for eight to 10 months, according to a Duke University survey released Wednesday. Some worry inflation will linger longer. About one in four CFOs expect elevated costs to last...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Used car prices soar in Charlotte

If you’re trying to buy a used car right now, be prepared to spend way more than you would have even a few months ago. What’s happening: Pre-owned car prices are soaring nationwide for several reasons. For one, a computer chip shortage has slowed production of new cars, which means there are fewer used cars […] The post Used car prices soar in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Businessmoneyandmarkets.com

Shipping Costs Show Inflation Is Just Beginning

Inflation is rising no matter what the experts tell us. The latest data shows that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.4% in June, the largest year-over-year increase since August 2008. The Bureau of Labor Statistics sounded like the police officer at the crime scene saying, “move along, there’s nothing...

