Festus hopes in improve South Mill Street next year

(Festus) The City of Festus continues to make plans to improve many of its well-traveled roadways in the future. Another project they are getting scheduled is South Mill Street from Main Street to Veterans Boulevard. The project will be another STP project that would replace sidewalks, new lighting, and paving the street. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says this project will add sidewalks to the east side of the roadway, which currently does not have sidewalks.