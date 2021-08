Emma Corrin may have ended their time with Netflix’s monarchy, but they’ve got nothing but love for “The Crown’s” new queen. Corrin, who played Princess Diana on the fourth season of the British royal family drama, spoke with TheWrap Friday about their recent Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the role. It was during this interview that Corrin found out that Netflix had just hours before released the first image of Imelda Staunton in character as Queen Elizabeth II for the upcoming fifth season of “The Crown.”