State Road 50 reopens in Clermont after closure due to police activity

CLERMONT, Fla. — State Road 50 is reopened in both directions after being closed due to police activity in the area for an hour.

Clermont police said the road was closed between Citrus Tower Boulevard and Hancock Road.

Officials said Clermont police, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Groveland police all responded to the area.

Clermont police said they were assisting the Lake County Sheriff’s Office after there were allegations of a vehicle with a bomb inside.

Officers said Lake County deputies located the vehicle and pulled it over.

