As Cubans protest, government cracks down on internet access and messaging apps

By Kevin Collier
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs protests grip Cuba, the country's government has taken steps to block citizens’ use of the encrypted chat apps WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram, researchers say. The entire country went offline for more than 30 minutes on Sunday, according to researchers who study internet censorship. Since then, virtual private networks, which are tools used to reroute internet traffic that can circumvent some internet censorship, and popular communication apps in Cuba have been blocked.

