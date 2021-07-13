Cancel
Burlington, VT

New walk-in vaccination clinics available this week

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced a series of new pop-up walk-in vaccination clinics available across Vermont this week. The Vermont Department of Health is also reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 today and no deaths, which are holding at 258. Vermont is the only state that has not reported a coronavirus death this month. But cases have edged up slightly in Vermont and vigorously elsewhere, especially in low vaccination states in the lower Mississippi valley.

